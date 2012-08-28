Edition:
United Kingdom

Highest-paid celebrities

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

1. Oprah Winfrey, $165 million: Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to the northern Indian city of Agra January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

1. Oprah Winfrey, $165 million: Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey poses for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal during her visit to the northern Indian city of Agra January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh

Close
1 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

2. Michael Bay, $160 million: Michael Bay points before the premiere of Transformers: Dark of the Moon at the opening of the Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

2. Michael Bay, $160 million: Michael Bay points before the premiere of Transformers: Dark of the Moon at the opening of the Moscow International Film Festival in Moscow June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
2 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

3. Steven Spielberg, $130 million: Director Steven Spielberg arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Adventures of Tintin" in New York December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

3. Steven Spielberg, $130 million: Director Steven Spielberg arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Adventures of Tintin" in New York December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

4. Jerry Bruckheimer, $115 million: Jerry Bruckheimer shows off his hands after leaving his handprints in cement at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

4. Jerry Bruckheimer, $115 million: Jerry Bruckheimer shows off his hands after leaving his handprints in cement at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California May 17, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

5. Dr. Dre, $110 million: Dr. Dre accepts his award for Male Entertainer of the Year during the 16th annual Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles, March 20, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

5. Dr. Dre, $110 million: Dr. Dre accepts his award for Male Entertainer of the Year during the 16th annual Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles, March 20, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
5 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

6. Tyler Perry, $105 million: Tyler Perry, recipient of the CinemaCon Visionary Award, accepts his award during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

6. Tyler Perry, $105 million: Tyler Perry, recipient of the CinemaCon Visionary Award, accepts his award during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, in Las Vegas, Nevada March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

7. Howard Stern, $95 million: Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

7. Howard Stern, $95 million: Howard Stern speaks during an "America's Got Talent" news conference in New York City May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

Close
7 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

8. James Patterson, $94 million: Author James Patterson is shown in this publicity photo released to Reuters June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Deborah Feingold/Handout

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

8. James Patterson, $94 million: Author James Patterson is shown in this publicity photo released to Reuters June 28, 2011. REUTERS/Deborah Feingold/Handout

Close
8 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

9. George Lucas, $90 million: George Lucas (R) takes part in "A Conversation with George Lucas" hosted by Michael Milken, chairman of Milken Institute at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

9. George Lucas, $90 million: George Lucas (R) takes part in "A Conversation with George Lucas" hosted by Michael Milken, chairman of Milken Institute at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Close
9 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

10. Simon Cowell, $90 million: Judge Paula Abdul jokingly touches the face of judge Simon Cowell as they arrive for the world premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

10. Simon Cowell, $90 million: Judge Paula Abdul jokingly touches the face of judge Simon Cowell as they arrive for the world premiere of the television series "The X Factor" at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

11. Glenn Beck, $80 million: Glenn Beck addresses thousands of supporters at his Restoring Honor rally on the US National Mall in Washington, August 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

11. Glenn Beck, $80 million: Glenn Beck addresses thousands of supporters at his Restoring Honor rally on the US National Mall in Washington, August 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
11 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

12. Elton John, $80 million: Elton John performs at a charity concert dedicated to the fight against HIV/AIDS at Independence Square in Kiev June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

12. Elton John, $80 million: Elton John performs at a charity concert dedicated to the fight against HIV/AIDS at Independence Square in Kiev June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
12 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

13. Tom Cruise, $75 million: Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

13. Tom Cruise, $75 million: Tom Cruise carries his daughter Suri past a group of photographers as they make their way from a hotel in New York, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
13 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

14. Dick Wolf, $70 million: Dick Wolf gestures during a photocall at the 48th Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

14. Dick Wolf, $70 million: Dick Wolf gestures during a photocall at the 48th Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
14 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

15. Rush Limbaugh, $69 million: Rush Limbaugh speaks at a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation, on the similarities between the war on terrorism and the television show "24," in Washington June 23, 2006. REUTERS/Micah Walter

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

15. Rush Limbaugh, $69 million: Rush Limbaugh speaks at a forum hosted by the Heritage Foundation, on the similarities between the war on terrorism and the television show "24," in Washington June 23, 2006. REUTERS/Micah Walter

Close
15 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

16. Manny Pacquiao, $67 million: WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines punches at Timothy Bradley Jr. of the U.S. during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

16. Manny Pacquiao, $67 million: WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines punches at Timothy Bradley Jr. of the U.S. during their title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada June 9, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

17. Dr. Phil McGraw, $64 million: Dr. Phil McGraw (R) and wife Robin present during the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

17. Dr. Phil McGraw, $64 million: Dr. Phil McGraw (R) and wife Robin present during the 36th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, August 30, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
17 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

18. Donald Trump, $63 million: Donald Trump is applauded before a dinner hosted by the Sarasota Republican Party honoring him as Statesman of the Year in Sarasota, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

18. Donald Trump, $63 million: Donald Trump is applauded before a dinner hosted by the Sarasota Republican Party honoring him as Statesman of the Year in Sarasota, Florida August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Carlson

Close
18 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

19. Ryan Seacrest, $59 million: Ryan Seacrest presides over the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

19. Ryan Seacrest, $59 million: Ryan Seacrest presides over the 11th season finale of "American Idol" in Los Angeles, California, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

20. Britney Spears, $58 million Britney Spears poses with her award for Best Pop Video and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

20. Britney Spears, $58 million Britney Spears poses with her award for Best Pop Video and the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
20 / 21
Tuesday, August 28, 2012

20. Tiger Woods, $58 million: Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Tuesday, August 28, 2012

20. Tiger Woods, $58 million: Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the PGA golf tournament on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
21 / 21

Highest-paid celebrities

Highest-paid celebrities Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:30am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

1:00am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:45am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

12:00am GMT

Trump meets world leaders

All Collections

Trump meets world leaders

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Tensions flare in Paris

All Collections

Tensions flare in Paris

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

The settlements today

All Collections

The settlements today

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

View More Slideshows »