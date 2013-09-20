Edition:
Fri Sep 20, 2013

Highest-paid celebrity couples

<p>1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $95 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Friday, September 20, 2013

<p>2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady earned a combined $80 million last year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>3: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt earned a combined $50 million. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>4: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>4: The couple earned a combined $35 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>5: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian earned a combined $30 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

