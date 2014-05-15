Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 15, 2014 | 4:10pm BST

Highest-paid footballers

<p>1: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world. Last year, the Real Madrid striker earned $73 million in total salary, endorsements and bonuses, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

1: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world. Last year, the Real Madrid striker earned $73 million in total salary, endorsements and bonuses, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Thursday, May 15, 2014

1: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid footballer in the world. Last year, the Real Madrid striker earned $73 million in total salary, endorsements and bonuses, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
1 / 10
<p>2: Argentina's Lionel Messi is second with earnings of $65 million. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

2: Argentina's Lionel Messi is second with earnings of $65 million. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Thursday, May 15, 2014

2: Argentina's Lionel Messi is second with earnings of $65 million. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
2 / 10
<p>3: Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is third with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

3: Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is third with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Thursday, May 15, 2014

3: Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic is third with $34 million in earnings. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
3 / 10
<p>4: Brazil's Neymar earned $28 million. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

4: Brazil's Neymar earned $28 million. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Thursday, May 15, 2014

4: Brazil's Neymar earned $28 million. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
4 / 10
<p>5: Colombia's Radamel Falcao earned $26 million. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo</p>

5: Colombia's Radamel Falcao earned $26 million. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

Thursday, May 15, 2014

5: Colombia's Radamel Falcao earned $26 million. REUTERS/Olivier Anrigo

Close
5 / 10
<p>6: Gareth Bale of Wales earned $24 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez</p>

6: Gareth Bale of Wales earned $24 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Thursday, May 15, 2014

6: Gareth Bale of Wales earned $24 million. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Close
6 / 10
<p>7: England's Wayne Rooney earned $22 million. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

7: England's Wayne Rooney earned $22 million. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, May 15, 2014

7: England's Wayne Rooney earned $22 million. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
7 / 10
<p>8: Argentina's Sergio Aguero earned $21 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

8: Argentina's Sergio Aguero earned $21 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, May 15, 2014

8: Argentina's Sergio Aguero earned $21 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
8 / 10
<p>9: Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure earned $21 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

9: Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure earned $21 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, May 15, 2014

9: Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure earned $21 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
9 / 10
<p>10: Spain's Fernando Torres earned $20 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

10: Spain's Fernando Torres earned $20 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, May 15, 2014

10: Spain's Fernando Torres earned $20 million. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
FIFA rankings

FIFA rankings

Next Slideshows

FIFA rankings

FIFA rankings

The top-ranked teams heading into the World Cup.

10 May 2014
The beautiful game

The beautiful game

A celebration of soccer's next generation.

09 May 2014
Storming the field

Storming the field

When fans run onto the sports field.

05 May 2014
World Extreme Games

World Extreme Games

Athletes from around the world compete in Shanghai in events like skateboarding, wall climbing and freestyle motocross.

02 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures