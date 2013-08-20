Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 20, 2013 | 7:55pm BST

Highest-paid models

<p>1: Gisele Bundchen is once again the world's highest-paid fashion model. The Brazilian earned $42 million this past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

1: Gisele Bundchen is once again the world's highest-paid fashion model. The Brazilian earned $42 million this past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

1: Gisele Bundchen is once again the world's highest-paid fashion model. The Brazilian earned $42 million this past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
1 / 10
<p>2: Miranda Kerr was second with $7.2 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

2: Miranda Kerr was second with $7.2 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

2: Miranda Kerr was second with $7.2 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 10
<p>3: Adriana Lima is third with $6 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

3: Adriana Lima is third with $6 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

3: Adriana Lima is third with $6 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 10
<p>4: Kate Moss earned $5.7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

4: Kate Moss earned $5.7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

4: Kate Moss earned $5.7 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 10
<p>5: Liu Wen earned $4.3 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

5: Liu Wen earned $4.3 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

5: Liu Wen earned $4.3 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 10
<p>6: Hilary Rhoda earned $4 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

6: Hilary Rhoda earned $4 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

6: Hilary Rhoda earned $4 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 10
<p>7: Carolyn Murphy earned $3.6 million. REUTERS/Nicholas Roberts</p>

7: Carolyn Murphy earned $3.6 million. REUTERS/Nicholas Roberts

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

7: Carolyn Murphy earned $3.6 million. REUTERS/Nicholas Roberts

Close
7 / 10
<p>8: Joan Smalls earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

8: Joan Smalls earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

8: Joan Smalls earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
8 / 10
<p>9: Candice Swanepoel earned $3.3 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

9: Candice Swanepoel earned $3.3 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

9: Candice Swanepoel earned $3.3 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 10
<p>10: Lara Stone earned $3.2 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

10: Lara Stone earned $3.2 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, August 20, 2013

10: Lara Stone earned $3.2 million. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Profile: Ashton Kutcher

Profile: Ashton Kutcher

Next Slideshows

Profile: Ashton Kutcher

Profile: Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher stars in a new biopic film on Apple founder Steve Jobs.

17 Aug 2013
Teen Choice Awards

Teen Choice Awards

Memorable moments from the Teen Choice Awards.

12 Aug 2013
Highest-paid TV personalities

Highest-paid TV personalities

Simon Cowell tops Forbes' list of Highest-Paid TV Personalities.

09 Aug 2013
Grammy camp

Grammy camp

Country star Vince Gill takes part in a Brooklyn-based "Grammy camp" for high school students.

08 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos