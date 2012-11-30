Highest-paid musicians
1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning musician of the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. In addition to royalties from old and new albums, Dre took home $100 million pre-tax earnings when HTC paid $300 million for a 51% stake in his headphone line. That brings Dre's total earnings for the year to a whopping $110 million. REUTERS/David McNew
2: Roger Waters, a founding member of Pink Floyd, is second with $88 million, mostly on the receipts of his successful 'The Wall Live' tour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
3: Elton John is third with $80 million, helped by a long Las Vegas gig. REUTERS/ Jumana El Heloueh
4: U2 is fourth with $78 million, mostly on the strength of their record-breaking 360 tour. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
5: British band Take That is fifth with $69 million, helped by a popular reunion tour. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey
6: Bon Jovi is sixth with $60 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
7: Britney Spears is seventh with $58 million, helped by endorsements, a fragrance deal and record sales. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
8: Paul McCartney is eigth with $57 million. A string of concerts and royalty checks contributed to the former Beatles' earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Taylor Swift also earned $57 million this past year. Her new album sold 1.2 million units alone in its first week. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Justin Bieber is tenth with $55 million. The 18-year-old is the youngest on the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Toby Keith also earned $55 million, thanks to album sales, a tour and his Ford sponsorship. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
12: Rihanna takes the twelfth spot with $53 million, helped by a heavy touring schedule and lucrative endorsement deals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
13: Lady Gaga is thirteenth with $52 million. Music sales, a new tour, and endorsements all contributed. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
14: Foo Fighters earned $47 million on music sales and a tour. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
15: Diddy earned $45 million, mostly on his share of profits from Diageo's Ciroc vodka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Katy Perry also earned $45 million, thanks to musicl sales and her high-grossing California Dreams Tour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
17: Kenny Chesney earned $17 million, mostly from his tour sponsored by Hooters and Corona. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
18: Beyonce earned $40 million, despite being a new mom. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
19: Red Hot Chili Peppers earned $39 million on a big tour and ongoing royalties. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
20: Jay-Z earned $38 million through music sales, his tour with Kanye, and multiple business deals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21: Coldplay earned $37 million, mostly on the strength of their Mylo Xyloto tour. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
22: Adele earned $23 million. Her album 21 has already sold over 23 million copies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
22: Kanye West earned $35 million. His Jay-Z album and tour collaboration was one of the most anticipated of the year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
24: Michael Buble earned $34 million thanks to an extended tour. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
25: Sade earned $33 million with a lucrative tour. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
