Edition:
United Kingdom

Highest-paid musicians

Friday, November 30, 2012

1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning musician of the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. In addition to royalties from old and new albums, Dre took home $100 million pre-tax earnings when HTC paid $300 million for a 51% stake in his headphone line. That brings Dre's total earnings for the year to a whopping $110 million. REUTERS/David McNew

Friday, November 30, 2012

1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning musician of the past year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. In addition to royalties from old and new albums, Dre took home $100 million pre-tax earnings when HTC paid $300 million for a 51% stake in his headphone line. That brings Dre's total earnings for the year to a whopping $110 million. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
1 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

2: Roger Waters, a founding member of Pink Floyd, is second with $88 million, mostly on the receipts of his successful 'The Wall Live' tour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, November 30, 2012

2: Roger Waters, a founding member of Pink Floyd, is second with $88 million, mostly on the receipts of his successful 'The Wall Live' tour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
2 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

3: Elton John is third with $80 million, helped by a long Las Vegas gig. REUTERS/ Jumana El Heloueh

Friday, November 30, 2012

3: Elton John is third with $80 million, helped by a long Las Vegas gig. REUTERS/ Jumana El Heloueh

Close
3 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

4: U2 is fourth with $78 million, mostly on the strength of their record-breaking 360 tour. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Friday, November 30, 2012

4: U2 is fourth with $78 million, mostly on the strength of their record-breaking 360 tour. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Close
4 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

5: British band Take That is fifth with $69 million, helped by a popular reunion tour. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey

Friday, November 30, 2012

5: British band Take That is fifth with $69 million, helped by a popular reunion tour. REUTERS/Anthony Harvey

Close
5 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

6: Bon Jovi is sixth with $60 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Friday, November 30, 2012

6: Bon Jovi is sixth with $60 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

7: Britney Spears is seventh with $58 million, helped by endorsements, a fragrance deal and record sales. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, November 30, 2012

7: Britney Spears is seventh with $58 million, helped by endorsements, a fragrance deal and record sales. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
7 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

8: Paul McCartney is eigth with $57 million. A string of concerts and royalty checks contributed to the former Beatles' earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 30, 2012

8: Paul McCartney is eigth with $57 million. A string of concerts and royalty checks contributed to the former Beatles' earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

8: Taylor Swift also earned $57 million this past year. Her new album sold 1.2 million units alone in its first week. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 30, 2012

8: Taylor Swift also earned $57 million this past year. Her new album sold 1.2 million units alone in its first week. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

10: Justin Bieber is tenth with $55 million. The 18-year-old is the youngest on the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 30, 2012

10: Justin Bieber is tenth with $55 million. The 18-year-old is the youngest on the list. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

10: Toby Keith also earned $55 million, thanks to album sales, a tour and his Ford sponsorship. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Friday, November 30, 2012

10: Toby Keith also earned $55 million, thanks to album sales, a tour and his Ford sponsorship. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Close
11 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

12: Rihanna takes the twelfth spot with $53 million, helped by a heavy touring schedule and lucrative endorsement deals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Friday, November 30, 2012

12: Rihanna takes the twelfth spot with $53 million, helped by a heavy touring schedule and lucrative endorsement deals. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
12 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

13: Lady Gaga is thirteenth with $52 million. Music sales, a new tour, and endorsements all contributed. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Friday, November 30, 2012

13: Lady Gaga is thirteenth with $52 million. Music sales, a new tour, and endorsements all contributed. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
13 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

14: Foo Fighters earned $47 million on music sales and a tour. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Friday, November 30, 2012

14: Foo Fighters earned $47 million on music sales and a tour. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
14 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

15: Diddy earned $45 million, mostly on his share of profits from Diageo's Ciroc vodka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 30, 2012

15: Diddy earned $45 million, mostly on his share of profits from Diageo's Ciroc vodka. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

15: Katy Perry also earned $45 million, thanks to musicl sales and her high-grossing California Dreams Tour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, November 30, 2012

15: Katy Perry also earned $45 million, thanks to musicl sales and her high-grossing California Dreams Tour. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

17: Kenny Chesney earned $17 million, mostly from his tour sponsored by Hooters and Corona. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, November 30, 2012

17: Kenny Chesney earned $17 million, mostly from his tour sponsored by Hooters and Corona. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
17 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

18: Beyonce earned $40 million, despite being a new mom. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Friday, November 30, 2012

18: Beyonce earned $40 million, despite being a new mom. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
18 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

19: Red Hot Chili Peppers earned $39 million on a big tour and ongoing royalties. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 30, 2012

19: Red Hot Chili Peppers earned $39 million on a big tour and ongoing royalties. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

20: Jay-Z earned $38 million through music sales, his tour with Kanye, and multiple business deals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, November 30, 2012

20: Jay-Z earned $38 million through music sales, his tour with Kanye, and multiple business deals. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

21: Coldplay earned $37 million, mostly on the strength of their Mylo Xyloto tour. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, November 30, 2012

21: Coldplay earned $37 million, mostly on the strength of their Mylo Xyloto tour. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
21 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

22: Adele earned $23 million. Her album 21 has already sold over 23 million copies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, November 30, 2012

22: Adele earned $23 million. Her album 21 has already sold over 23 million copies. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

22: Kanye West earned $35 million. His Jay-Z album and tour collaboration was one of the most anticipated of the year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, November 30, 2012

22: Kanye West earned $35 million. His Jay-Z album and tour collaboration was one of the most anticipated of the year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

24: Michael Buble earned $34 million thanks to an extended tour. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, November 30, 2012

24: Michael Buble earned $34 million thanks to an extended tour. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
24 / 25
Friday, November 30, 2012

25: Sade earned $33 million with a lucrative tour. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Friday, November 30, 2012

25: Sade earned $33 million with a lucrative tour. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
25 / 25

Highest-paid musicians

Highest-paid musicians Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Asian couture

Asian couture
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Republicans face town hall protests

All Collections

Republicans face town hall protests

12:30am GMT

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

12:20am GMT

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

12:00am GMT

Best of the BRIT Awards

All Collections

Best of the BRIT Awards

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Distant planets

All Collections

Distant planets

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Brit Awards red carpet

All Collections

Brit Awards red carpet

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

View More Slideshows »