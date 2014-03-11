Highest-paid musicians
1: Taylor Swift has topped Billboard's ranking of the highest-earning musicians with 2013 earnings of $39,699,575.60. The earnings are based on touring, music sales, royalties and streaming, but do not include sponsorship or merchandising....more
1: Taylor Swift has topped Billboard's ranking of the highest-earning musicians with 2013 earnings of $39,699,575.60. The earnings are based on touring, music sales, royalties and streaming, but do not include sponsorship or merchandising. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Kenny Chesney is second with $32,956,240.70. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Kenny Chesney is second with $32,956,240.70. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3: Justin Timberlake is third with $31,463,297.03. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
3: Justin Timberlake is third with $31,463,297.03. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: Bon Jovi earned $29,436,801.04. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
4: Bon Jovi earned $29,436,801.04. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5: The Rolling Stones earned $26,225,121.71. REUTERS/ Stringer
5: The Rolling Stones earned $26,225,121.71. REUTERS/ Stringer
6: Beyonce earned $24,429,176.86. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
6: Beyonce earned $24,429,176.86. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
7: Maroon 5 earned $22,284,754.07. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Maroon 5 earned $22,284,754.07. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Luke Bryan earned $22,142,235.98. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
8: Luke Bryan earned $22,142,235.98. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
9: Pink earned $20,072,072.32. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Pink earned $20,072,072.32. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10: Fleetwood Mac earned $19,123,101.98. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
10: Fleetwood Mac earned $19,123,101.98. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
11: Justin Bieber earned $18,873,458.41. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
11: Justin Bieber earned $18,873,458.41. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
12: Bruno Mars earned $18,839,681. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12: Bruno Mars earned $18,839,681. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13: One Direction earned $18,041,472.69. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
13: One Direction earned $18,041,472.69. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
14: Jason Aldean earned $17,896,191.98. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
14: Jason Aldean earned $17,896,191.98. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
15: George Strait earned $16,002,761.63. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: George Strait earned $16,002,761.63. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
16: Jay-Z earned $15,652,428.82. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
16: Jay-Z earned $15,652,428.82. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
17: Michael Buble earned $14,478,084. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
17: Michael Buble earned $14,478,084. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
18: Mumford and Sons earned $14,172,940.87. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
18: Mumford and Sons earned $14,172,940.87. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
19: The Dave Matthews Band earned $13,932,731.14. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
19: The Dave Matthews Band earned $13,932,731.14. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
20: Rihanna earned $13,794,186.16. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
20: Rihanna earned $13,794,186.16. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Surreal art
Installation pieces designed to give pause.
Paris Fashion Week
Collection highlights from Paris.
Justin Bieber, inked
Miami Beach Police release photos of Justin Bieber's tattoos.
Spotted at Paris Fashion Week
Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.