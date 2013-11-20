Highest paid musicians
1. Madonna: $125 million. Madonna arrives to the launch of her new fragrance, "Truth or Dare by Madonna" at Macy's in New York April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
1. Madonna: $125 million. Madonna arrives to the launch of her new fragrance, "Truth or Dare by Madonna" at Macy's in New York April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
2. Lady Gaga: $80 million. Lady Gaga holds a tea cup as she arrives at a news conference in Tokyo June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
2. Lady Gaga: $80 million. Lady Gaga holds a tea cup as she arrives at a news conference in Tokyo June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
5. Coldplay: $64 million. Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
5. Coldplay: $64 million. Chris Martin from Coldplay performs during the Under 1 Roof charity show at the O2 arena in Greenwich, London on December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
6. Justin Bieber: $58 million. Justin Bieber performs at Staples Center during his Believe Tour in Los Angeles, California June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6. Justin Bieber: $58 million. Justin Bieber performs at Staples Center during his Believe Tour in Los Angeles, California June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7. Taylor Swift: $55 million. Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7. Taylor Swift: $55 million. Taylor Swift performs during the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
8. Elton John: $54 million. British musician Elton John (R) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
8. Elton John: $54 million. British musician Elton John (R) performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
9 (tie). Beyonce: $53 million. Beyonce performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro early September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
9 (tie). Beyonce: $53 million. Beyonce performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro early September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
9 (tie). Kenny Chesney: $53 million. Kenny Chesney performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
9 (tie). Kenny Chesney: $53 million. Kenny Chesney performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Catching Fire red carpet
The LA premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."
Alec Baldwin in focus
Actor Alec Baldwin has been in the news this week as a woman accused of stalking him faced trial.
Bambi awards
Miley Cryus and Bill Gates are among the attendees at the Bambi 2013 media awards ceremony in Berlin.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.