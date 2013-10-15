Highest-paid TV actors
1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Two and A Half Men star earned $24 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
1: Ashton Kutcher is the highest-paid actor on television, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Two and A Half Men star earned $24 million over the last year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jon Cryer earned $21 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ray Romano also earned $16 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neil Patrick Harris earned $15 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mark Harmon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Patrick Dempsey earned $13 million. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Tim Allen earned $11 million. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Angus T. Jones earned $11 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Michael C. Hall earned $10 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Charlie Sheen also earned $10 million. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Next Slideshows
NY Comic-Con
Thousands of costumed fans and pop culture luminaries attend New York's Comic-Con.
Ukrainian Fashion Week
The dresses and creations at Ukrainian Fashion Week.
Profile: Tom Hanks
A look at the long entertainment career of Tom Hanks.
Rockettes rehearsal
A look behind the curtain at the rehearsal routine for the world famous Radio City Rockettes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.