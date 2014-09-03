Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 3, 2014 | 11:30pm BST

Highest paid TV actresses

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara earned $37 million in 2014, including $325,000 per episode, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara earned $37 million in 2014, including $325,000 per episode, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara earned $37 million in 2014, including $325,000 per episode, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 14
"Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay earned $13 million including $450, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay earned $13 million including $450, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
"Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay earned $13 million including $450, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 14
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting from "The Big Bang Theory" earned $11 million including $350, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting from "The Big Bang Theory" earned $11 million including $350, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting from "The Big Bang Theory" earned $11 million including $350, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 14
Julianna Margulies of "The Good Wife" earned $10 million including $6.5 million from her role as actress and producer. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Julianna Margulies of "The Good Wife" earned $10 million including $6.5 million from her role as actress and producer. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Julianna Margulies of "The Good Wife" earned $10 million including $6.5 million from her role as actress and producer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 14
Ellen Pompeo of "Grey's Anatomy" earned $10 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Ellen Pompeo of "Grey's Anatomy" earned $10 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Ellen Pompeo of "Grey's Anatomy" earned $10 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 14
Cobie Smulders of "How I Met Your Mother" earned $10 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cobie Smulders of "How I Met Your Mother" earned $10 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Cobie Smulders of "How I Met Your Mother" earned $10 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 14
Alyson Hannigan from "How I Met Your Mother" earned $9.5 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Alyson Hannigan from "How I Met Your Mother" earned $9.5 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Alyson Hannigan from "How I Met Your Mother" earned $9.5 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 14
Amy Poehler from "Parks and Recreation" earned $7 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Amy Poehler from "Parks and Recreation" earned $7 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Amy Poehler from "Parks and Recreation" earned $7 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 14
Mindy Kaling of "The Mindy Project" earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mindy Kaling of "The Mindy Project" earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Mindy Kaling of "The Mindy Project" earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 14
"Scandal" star Kerry Washington earned $6 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"Scandal" star Kerry Washington earned $6 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
"Scandal" star Kerry Washington earned $6 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 14
Zooey Deschanel of "New Girl" earned $6 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Zooey Deschanel of "New Girl" earned $6 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Zooey Deschanel of "New Girl" earned $6 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 14
"Cougar Town" actress Courtney Cox earned $6 million including $2 million coming from "friends" syndication profits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

"Cougar Town" actress Courtney Cox earned $6 million including $2 million coming from "friends" syndication profits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
"Cougar Town" actress Courtney Cox earned $6 million including $2 million coming from "friends" syndication profits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 14
Claire Danes from "Homeland" earned $5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Claire Danes from "Homeland" earned $5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Claire Danes from "Homeland" earned $5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 14
Lena Dunham of "Girls" earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Lena Dunham of "Girls" earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Wednesday, September 03, 2014
Lena Dunham of "Girls" earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Celebrity breakups of 2014

Celebrity breakups of 2014

Next Slideshows

Celebrity breakups of 2014

Celebrity breakups of 2014

Celebrity couples who called it quits this year.

03 Sep 2014
Made In America

Made In America

The two day music festival organized by Jay-Z.

02 Sep 2014
Burning Man Festival

Burning Man Festival

Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.

31 Aug 2014
The Jolie-Pitt family album

The Jolie-Pitt family album

Growing up with Brad and Angelina.

28 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Photos

Editors Choice Photos

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures