Highest paid TV actresses
"Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara earned $37 million in 2014, including $325,000 per episode, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay earned $13 million including $450, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting from "The Big Bang Theory" earned $11 million including $350, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Julianna Margulies of "The Good Wife" earned $10 million including $6.5 million from her role as actress and producer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ellen Pompeo of "Grey's Anatomy" earned $10 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cobie Smulders of "How I Met Your Mother" earned $10 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alyson Hannigan from "How I Met Your Mother" earned $9.5 million with a reported $340, 000 per episode. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Amy Poehler from "Parks and Recreation" earned $7 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mindy Kaling of "The Mindy Project" earned $6.5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"Scandal" star Kerry Washington earned $6 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Zooey Deschanel of "New Girl" earned $6 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
"Cougar Town" actress Courtney Cox earned $6 million including $2 million coming from "friends" syndication profits. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Claire Danes from "Homeland" earned $5 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lena Dunham of "Girls" earned $3.5 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Celebrity breakups of 2014
Celebrity couples who called it quits this year.
Made In America
The two day music festival organized by Jay-Z.
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.
The Jolie-Pitt family album
Growing up with Brad and Angelina.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Photos
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.