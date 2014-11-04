Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 4, 2014 | 8:20pm GMT

Highest paid women in music

1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostly from her tour.

1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostly from her tour.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
1: Beyonce tops the latest Forbes Highest-Paid Women In Music list, earning $115 million this past year, mostly from her tour.
Close
1 / 10
2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.

2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
2. Taylor Swift earned $64 million from live shows, recorded music and endorsements.
Close
2 / 10
3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.

3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
3. Pink earned $52 million from live shows, music sales and endorsements.
Close
3 / 10
4. Rihanna earned $48 million.

4. Rihanna earned $48 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
4. Rihanna earned $48 million.
Close
4 / 10
5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.

5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
5. Katy Perry earned $40 million.
Close
5 / 10
6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.

6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
6. Jennifer Lopez earned $37 million.
Close
6 / 10
7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.

7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
7. Miley Cyrus earned $36 million.
Close
7 / 10
7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.

7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
7. Celine Dion earned $36 million.
Close
8 / 10
9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.

9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
9. Lady Gaga earned $33 million.
Close
9 / 10
10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.

10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
10. Britney Spears earned $20 million.
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Seville fashion

Seville fashion

Next Slideshows

Seville fashion

Seville fashion

Highlights from Andalusia Fashion week in southern Spain.

04 Nov 2014
Oscar de la Renta memorial

Oscar de la Renta memorial

Attendees at the memorial service for the late fashion designer.

03 Nov 2014
The amfAR red carpet

The amfAR red carpet

Daring outfits at amfAR's Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles.

30 Oct 2014
Taylor Swift on top

Taylor Swift on top

A look at the career of the country kid turned pop superstar.

29 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures