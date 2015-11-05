Highest-paid women in music
1. Katy Perry earned $135 million in 2015, thanks to her 126-show Prismatic World Tour, which grossed more than $2 million per city, as well as deals with Coty, Claire's and Covergirl. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2. Taylor Swift earned $80 million on her album "1989" and the ensuing 1989 World Tour, which grosses $4 million per city. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
3. Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac earned their band $59.5 million, with their 86-show On With The Show tour. REUTERS/Mike Segar
4. Lady Gaga put music on the back-burner this year, but still earned $59 million on live performances, deals with Versace and MAC, and her own Fame fragrance. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5. Beyonce earned $54.5 million thanks to her On The Run tour with husband Jay Z, and deals with Pepsi, L'Oreal and her own Heat fragrance. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
6. Britney Spears earned $31 million from her Planet Hollywood residency in Las Vegas, as well as her The Intimate Britney Spears lingerie line. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
7. Jennifer Lopez earned $28.5 million thanks to her spot as a judge on American Idol and movie roles. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
8. Miranda Lambert earned $28.5 million after a huge year of award-winning songs, as well as diverse partnerships with Red55 Wine, Pink Pistol clothing boutique, Dixie Darlin merch, and her lines of clothes and pet accessories. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9. Mariah Carey made $27 million on her Mariah Carey's #1's residency in Las Vegas, which continues into 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
10. Rihanna earned $26 million despite a fairly quiet year with only nine concerts. Next year, she launches her new album "Anti" with a tour likely to follow. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
CMA Awards ceremony
Highlights from the 49th Country Music Association Awards.
Hunger Games world premiere
On the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin.
CMA Awards red carpet
The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.
Celebrity dynasties
Entertainment talent runs deep in these gene pools.
MORE IN PICTURES
Separatist military drills in Ukraine's pro-Russian region
Servicemen of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic conduct military exercises in the breakaway region of Luhansk, which is controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Pope in the wind
Images of the pontiff battling with the wind.
Indigenous protest turns violent in Brazil
Indigenous people and police clashed in Brazil's capital city as officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas while tribe members shot arrows in return during a protest against farmers' encroachment on reservations.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Build your own nuclear bunker
A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.
Time 100 Gala
Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.
Views from America's National Parks
Spectacular views from America's national parks.