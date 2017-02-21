Highlights from London Fashion Week
Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations during the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed backstage of the Bora Aksu catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Ryan Lo catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Central St Martin's catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Marques' Almeida catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Emilio de la Morena catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models pose backstage of the Isa Arfen presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Burberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Christopher Kane catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Sophia Webster presentation. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Temperley catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Mulberry catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model poses backstage at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Topshop Unique catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Anya Hindmarch catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed before the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Versus catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the House of Holland catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Ports 1961 catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models present creations at the Jasper Conran catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation during the Ashley Williams catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
Highlights from New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Celebrities at NYFW
Famous faces at New York Fashion Week.
Trump dominates awards season
Celebrities talk about racial diversity, inclusion and politics this awards season, often without mentioning President Donald Trump and his policies by name.
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.