Highs and lows in Iowa
Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks to voters at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A group of Iowa voters listen to Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speak at the Heartland Acres Agribition Center in Independence, Iowa, January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets voters at a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum campaigns at the Legends American Grill in Marshalltown, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop at Centro Incorporated in North Liberty, Iowa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to the Wakonda Club during a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29,...more
Callista Gingrich (C), wife of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L), autographs a campaign fan for a supporter after making root beer floats during a campaign event at Adams Street Espresso in Creston,...more
Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista wait in a hallway as they listen to his introduction during a campaign stop at the Regatta Grill in Storm Lake, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim...more
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich wait for his arrival at his campaign office in Sioux City, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (front) and protesters from the Occupy Des Moines group try to outshout each other at the site of a campaign stop in Des Moines, Iowa, December 30, 2011....more
Republican presidential candidate Rick Santorum campaigns outside the Pella, Iowa Public Library December 31, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry campaigns at the Blue Strawberry Coffee Company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Gress
Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks during a campaign stop at the Southbridge Mall in Mason City, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann signs autographs for students at the Grundy Center High School in Grundy Center, Iowa, December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich speaks to guests during a campaign stop at The Chocolate Season in Algona, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich listen to him speak at the Smokey Row Coffee House in Oskaloosa, Iowa, December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets supporters at a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife, Callista, put their arms around a supporter as they pose for pictures during a campaign stop at Pizza Ranch in Le Mars, Iowa, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jim...more
