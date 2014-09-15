Edition:
Hillary in Iowa

Supporters of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have their picture taken with a cardboard cutout of Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves asn she walks with Senator Tom Harkin, former President Bill Clinton and Ruth Harkin at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A volunteer plants signs into the ground at the location for Senator Tom Harkin's 37th Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton poses for a photo with a supporter at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton hold up some steaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets supporters at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and Senator Tom Harkin at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton gives a speech at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Supporter Dick Furinash holds up cardboard cut-outs of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband former President Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joined by her husband former President Bill Clinton and Senator Tom Harkin at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks with her husband former President Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has her picture taken with a cardboard cutout of Clinton at 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton holds hands with her husband former U.S. President Bill Clinton at the 37th Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man walks by a bus supporting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the location for Senator Tom Harkin's 37th Steak Fry in Indianola, Iowa, September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

