Edition:
United Kingdom

Hiroshima's legacy

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
HIROSHIMA, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015

Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park with the Atomic Bomb Dome in the background, at a ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city. President Barack Obama will visit Hiroshima later this month and become the first sitting U.S. president to do so since World War Two, but will not offer an apology for the United States' use of an atomic bomb on the city, the White...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Doves fly over the Peace Memorial Park with the Atomic Bomb Dome in the background, at a ceremony in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city. President Barack Obama will visit Hiroshima later this month and become the first sitting U.S. president to do so since World War Two, but will not offer an apology for the United States' use of an atomic bomb on the city, the White House said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
1 / 17
Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
HIROSHIMA, Japan
Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2012

People release paper lanterns on the Motoyasu river facing the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome in remembrance of atomic bomb victims on the 67th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2012
People release paper lanterns on the Motoyasu river facing the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome in remembrance of atomic bomb victims on the 67th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
2 / 17
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
HIROSHIMA, JAPAN
Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015

Local residents hold paper lanterns as they walk past the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015.REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Local residents hold paper lanterns as they walk past the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession commemorating the victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015.REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 17
Photographer
Thomas Peter
Location
HIROSHIMA, JAPAN
Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015

Children perform a die-in in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Children perform a die-in in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
4 / 17
Photographer
KYODO Kyodo
Location
HIROSHIMA, Japan
Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2008

People crowd before the cenotaph to pray for the victims of the the U.S. 1945 atomic bombing, at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima August 6, 2008, on the 63rd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing on the city. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 06, 2008
People crowd before the cenotaph to pray for the victims of the the U.S. 1945 atomic bombing, at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima August 6, 2008, on the 63rd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing on the city. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
5 / 17
Photographer
Reuters Staff
Location
HIROSHIMA, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015

A woman reacts after praying for victims in front of the cenotaph for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A woman reacts after praying for victims in front of the cenotaph for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 6, 2015, on the 70th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
6 / 17
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
HIROSHIMA, Japan
Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015

A Japanese traditional music player performs as he walks past the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession for the victims of the atomic bombing at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
A Japanese traditional music player performs as he walks past the Atomic Bomb Dome during a procession for the victims of the atomic bombing at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
7 / 17
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
TOKYO, Japan
Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2011

Participants raise their hands as they form a human chain to surround the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome during an event to commemorate victims of the atomic bombing and demand the halt of nuclear power across Japan, in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2011
Participants raise their hands as they form a human chain to surround the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome during an event to commemorate victims of the atomic bombing and demand the halt of nuclear power across Japan, in Hiroshima, western Japan, August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 17
Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
HIROSHIMA, Japan
Reuters / Thursday, November 11, 2010

Participants pose with a slogan which was made of candle lights in front of the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome on the eve of opening of the annual World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Hiroshima, western Japan, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, November 11, 2010
Participants pose with a slogan which was made of candle lights in front of the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome on the eve of opening of the annual World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Hiroshima, western Japan, November 11, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 17
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
HIROSHIMA, Japan
Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2007

A woman takes a photo of paper lanterns, released to comfort the souls of atomic bomb victims on the Motoyasu river in Hiroshima, Japan August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2007
A woman takes a photo of paper lanterns, released to comfort the souls of atomic bomb victims on the Motoyasu river in Hiroshima, Japan August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 17
Photographer
Susumu Toshiyuki
Location
Hiroshima, Japan
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

Toshie Kanda, 70, offers a prayer for atomic bomb victims after releasing a floating paper lantern at Hiroshima's Motoyasu river August 6, 2001. REUTERS/Staff

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Toshie Kanda, 70, offers a prayer for atomic bomb victims after releasing a floating paper lantern at Hiroshima's Motoyasu river August 6, 2001. REUTERS/Staff
Close
11 / 17
Photographer
Toru Hanai
Location
HIROSHIMA, Japan
Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2007

A boy looks at a huge photograph showing Hiroshima city after the 1945 atomic bombing, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2007
A boy looks at a huge photograph showing Hiroshima city after the 1945 atomic bombing, at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum August 6, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
12 / 17
Photographer
Toshiyuki Aizawa
Location
Hiroshima, Japan
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006

The gutted A-bomb dome is silhouetted against the twilight sky in Hiroshima August 5, 2002. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
The gutted A-bomb dome is silhouetted against the twilight sky in Hiroshima August 5, 2002. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa
Close
13 / 17
Photographer
Stringer .
Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009

This general view of the city of Hiroshima showing damage wrought by the atomic bomb was taken March 1946, six months after the bomb was dropped August 6, 1945. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
This general view of the city of Hiroshima showing damage wrought by the atomic bomb was taken March 1946, six months after the bomb was dropped August 6, 1945. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 17
Photographer
Handout .
Location
Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands
Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011

The ground crew of the B-29 "Enola Gay" which atom-bombed Hiroshima, Japan on August 6, 1945 poses for a photo with the aircraft at their base in Tinian, Mariana Islands in this undated U.S. Air Force handout image. Colonel Paul Tibbets, the pilot, stands in the center. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011
The ground crew of the B-29 "Enola Gay" which atom-bombed Hiroshima, Japan on August 6, 1945 poses for a photo with the aircraft at their base in Tinian, Mariana Islands in this undated U.S. Air Force handout image. Colonel Paul Tibbets, the pilot, stands in the center. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout
Close
15 / 17
Photographer
Handout .
Location
Hiroshima, Japan
Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011

Smoke billows 20,000 feet above Hiroshima following the explosion of the first atomic bomb to be used in warfare in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated August 6, 1945. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011
Smoke billows 20,000 feet above Hiroshima following the explosion of the first atomic bomb to be used in warfare in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated August 6, 1945. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout
Close
16 / 17
Photographer
Handout .
Location
Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands
Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress "Enola Gay" lands at the Tinian airbase in the Mariana Islands after the atomic bombing mission on Hiroshima, Japan in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated August 6, 1945. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout

Reuters / Monday, August 08, 2011
The Boeing B-29 Superfortress "Enola Gay" lands at the Tinian airbase in the Mariana Islands after the atomic bombing mission on Hiroshima, Japan in this U.S. Air Force handout photo dated August 6, 1945. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Handout
Close
17 / 17

Hiroshima's legacy

Hiroshima's legacy Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Charred remains of Fort McMurray

Charred remains of Fort McMurray
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »