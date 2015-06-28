Historic gay rights decision
Gay rights supporters celebrate after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution provides same-sex couples the right to marry, outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. The court ruled 5-4 that the Constitution's...more
Cherilyn Wilson, 26, (L) and Chelsea Kane, 26, display their fists, with the message "Love Wins" written on them, as they pose at a celebration rally in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of gay marriage rally after the ruling, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
The White House is illuminated in rainbow colors after today's historic Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage in Washington June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Natalie Novoa, 38, (L) kisses her wife Eddie Daniels at a celebration rally after getting married in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Margaret Conway (L) is kissed by her wife Rea Carey after the ruling, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Terrence McNally and Thomas Kirdahy (C), Sarah Joseph (front 2nd R) and Katrina Council (R), Denise Niewinski and Cindy Jackson (L) pose for a selfie after their marriage on the steps of City Hall, in New York June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rodrigo Zamora (L) and Ashby Hardesty exit the New York City clerks office after their wedding in Manhattan in New York June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
John Williams (R) and Rodney Thomas from Tulsa, Oklahoma, kiss each other as they stand outside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York immediately following the Supreme Court announcement, June 26, 2015. The couple plan...more
Stacy Wood, (L) and her wife Michele Barr leave San Francisco City Hall after getting married in San Francisco, California June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Gay rights supporters celebrate outside the Supreme Court, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of gay marriage rally after the Supreme Court ruling, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Mark Pelekakis (R) and his husband Doug West, who are both from Los Angeles, kiss as they stand outside the Stonewall Inn immediately following the announcement, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Men embrace as people celebrate inside the Stonewall Inn in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Gay rights supporters celebrate outside the Supreme Court building in Washington, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Three men celebrate outside the Stonewall Inn in New York, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Scotty Seidenglanz, 18, (R) and Noah Ulin, 20, attend a celebration rally in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michael Lafayette, 54, (R) kisses his husband David Beck, 53, at a celebration rally in West Hollywood, California, United States, June 26, 2015. The two have been together 18 years and married in 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sandy Lizarraga, (bottom, C), and a crowd of hundreds celebrate the United States Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage throughout the country in San Francisco, California June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Supporters of gay marriage rally after the ruling, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of gay marriage wave the rainbow flag after the ruling, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Gay rights supporters celebrate outside the Supreme Court, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Men react together as they stand outside the Stonewall Inn in New York, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beth Sherman (L) and her wife Karen Hawver (R) celebrate with their children Ben and Emma (C) the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling of legalizing gay marriage nationwide, at a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
April DeBoer (2nd R) and her partner Jayne Rowse (2nd L) celebrate with their lawyers the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark ruling of legalizing gay marriage nationwide, at a news conference during a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, June 26, 2015. ...more
