Historic tie for swimming gold

Simone Manuel tears up as she sings the U.S. national anthem. Manuel's first gold also comes at her first Olympics where she too, as an African-American swimmer, also carried a particular resonance. "This medal is not just for me, it's for some of the African-Americans that have come before me and have been inspirations and mentors to me," she said. "I think it means a lot, especially what's going on in the world today with some of the issues with police brutality," she added. "I think that this win kind of helps bring hope and change to some of the issues that are going on." REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

