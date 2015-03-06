Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Mar 6, 2015 | 2:30pm GMT

Hit like a girl

Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua, Nicaragua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua, Nicaragua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua, Nicaragua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
1 / 13
Irene Aguirre, 23, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Irene Aguirre, 23, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Irene Aguirre, 23, attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
2 / 13
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, poses before training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, poses before training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Nohelia Balmaceda, 17, poses before training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
3 / 13
Irene Aguirre, 23, picks up her boxing gloves after training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Irene Aguirre, 23, picks up her boxing gloves after training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Irene Aguirre, 23, picks up her boxing gloves after training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
4 / 13
Irene Aguirre, 23, poses before training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Irene Aguirre, 23, poses before training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Irene Aguirre, 23, poses before training at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
5 / 13
A woman attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A woman attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A woman attends a boxing class at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
6 / 13
Idania Sandoval, 14, poses before her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Idania Sandoval, 14, poses before her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Idania Sandoval, 14, poses before her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
7 / 13
A woman trains with a punching bag at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A woman trains with a punching bag at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A woman trains with a punching bag at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
8 / 13
Idania Sandoval, 14, trains at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Idania Sandoval, 14, trains at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Idania Sandoval, 14, trains at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
9 / 13
Women train with punching bags at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Women train with punching bags at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Women train with punching bags at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
10 / 13
Idania Sandoval, 14, trains at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Idania Sandoval, 14, trains at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Idania Sandoval, 14, trains at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
11 / 13
Irene Aguirre, 23, applies lipstick after her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Irene Aguirre, 23, applies lipstick after her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Irene Aguirre, 23, applies lipstick after her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
12 / 13
Irene Aguirre, 23, kisses her boyfriend after her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Irene Aguirre, 23, kisses her boyfriend after her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Irene Aguirre, 23, kisses her boyfriend after her training session at the National Institute of Sport in Managua March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Sex doll factory

Sex doll factory

Next Slideshows

Sex doll factory

Sex doll factory

The Dreamdoll company produces realistic silicone sex dolls which can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of...

05 Mar 2015
Inside a heroin den

Inside a heroin den

Drug cartels have turned Kenya into a transit route for narcotics, spilling drugs onto the local market.

05 Mar 2015
Ringling's circus elephants

Ringling's circus elephants

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to eliminate its elephant acts by 2018 amid public outcry over animal rights.

05 Mar 2015
China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates arrive for China's National People's Congress.

05 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures