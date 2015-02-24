HIV and positive
HIV-positive members of a self-help group pray at the start of a meeting in the village of Michelo, south of the Chikuni Mission in the south of Zambia February 23, 2015. The caregivers in the Jesuit-run home-based care project at the Chikuni Mission...more
A community worker feeds chicks at the Chikuni Parish Home-Based Care center in the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
HIV-positive 71-year-old Sylverio Hachiploa reads in his thatched hut during a visit by a home-based care team in the village of Nedwmba, south of the Chikuni Mission in the south of Zambia February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
HIV-positive members of a self-help group leave after a meeting with a caregiver in the village of Michelo, south of the Chikuni Mission in the south of Zambia February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A community worker waters crops at the Chikuni Parish Home-Based Care centre in the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Home-based care team coordinator Stembisiwe Peme walks in a field of maize during a visit to a person with HIV in Chikonga village, close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A boy, son of HIV-positive farmer Patrick Kasamu, watches over the family's herd of goats and cows during a visit by a home-based care team in Chikonga village, close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin...more
HIV-positive farmer Justina Kabuli walks barefoot through a field during a visit by a home-based care team to her home in Chiyobola village, close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
HIV-positive 71-year-old Sylverio Hachiploa (right) walks with caregivers Glandwel Muleya (L) and Sister Abigail Mwaka Mazuba (C) during a visit by a home-based care team in the village of Nedwmba, south of the Chikuni Mission in the south of Zambia...more
A girl, daughter of HIV-positive farmer Benson Chiyabi, rests against a goat pen during a visit by a home-based care team in Chikonga village, close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A boy, son of HIV-positive farmer Patrick Kasamu, carries his lunch near a dog during a visit by a home-based care team in Chikonga village, close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Home-based care team coordinator Stembisiwe Peme (L) talks with HIV-positive shopkeeper Pius Nyanga at his shop in Chiyobola village, close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
11-year-old Sonia Matanga (L), who was born HIV-positive, attends a self-help group meeting with caregiver Davison Mungoni (R) in the village of Michelo, south of the Chikuni Mission in the south of Zambia February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit...more
HIV-positive members of a self-help group meet with a caregiver in the village of Michelo, south of the Chikuni Mission in the south of Zambia February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Andrew Kabuli, a 12-year-old with HIV, leaves the room during a visit by home-based care coordinator Stembisiwe Peme (L) sitting near his mother, HIV-positive Justina Kabuli at their home in Chiyobola village, close to the town of Chikuni in the...more
HIV-positive 71-year-old Sylverio Hachiploa sits cross-legged during a visit by a home-based care team in the village of Nedwmba, south of the Chikuni Mission in the south of Zambia February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
