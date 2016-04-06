Edition:
Hogwarts in Hollywood

Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Tom Felton poses for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Vanessa Hudgens poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Steven Spielberg poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Evanna Lynch poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Billy Bob Thornton poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A general view of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Guests eat lunch inside Three Broomsticks, an aged rustic tavern, in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A general view of Hogwarts Castle at "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Guests pose before they enter Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Key rings are on display for purchase outside Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests look at a display of candy inside the Honeydukes sweets shop in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests shop inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests wait by a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Guests take a ride on a rollercoaster outside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Dove Rudman (C) and her children, Wyatt (L) and Cody try out witch brooms for sale inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests pose before they enter Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Performers sing during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A guest poses with a magic wand during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

A guest looks to purchase a magic wand inside Ollivanders during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests try out Butterbeer served from a large barrel shaped Butterbeer cart in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Guests take a ride inside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

