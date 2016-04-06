Hogwarts in Hollywood
Actor Tom Felton poses for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Vanessa Hudgens poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director Steven Spielberg poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Evanna Lynch poses as she arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Billy Bob Thornton poses as he arrives for a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A general view of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests eat lunch inside Three Broomsticks, an aged rustic tavern, in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22,...more
A general view of Hogwarts Castle at "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction during a special preview opening at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests pose before they enter Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Key rings are on display for purchase outside Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork...more
Guests look at a display of candy inside the Honeydukes sweets shop in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22,...more
Guests shop inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016....more
Guests wait by a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guests take a ride on a rollercoaster outside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork...more
Dove Rudman (C) and her children, Wyatt (L) and Cody try out witch brooms for sale inside Dervish and Banges general store in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal...more
Guests pose before they enter Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Performers sing during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A guest poses with a magic wand during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
A guest looks to purchase a magic wand inside Ollivanders during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork...more
Guests try out Butterbeer served from a large barrel shaped Butterbeer cart in Hogsmeade Village during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California,...more
Guests take a ride inside the Hogwarts School during a soft opening and media tour of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" theme park at the Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Fireworks explode over a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle, as the Los Angeles Philharmonic performs conducted by composer John Williams, during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios...more
