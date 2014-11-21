Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 21, 2014 | 6:15pm GMT

Holes in the earth

A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014.

A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014.
Close
1 / 22
A member of an expedition group is seen on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 8, 2014.

A member of an expedition group is seen on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 8, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A member of an expedition group is seen on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 8, 2014.
Close
2 / 22
A man walks next to a crater in Sanica, near Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 17, 2014.

A man walks next to a crater in Sanica, near Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 17, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, January 17, 2014
A man walks next to a crater in Sanica, near Sanski Most, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 17, 2014.
Close
3 / 22
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010.

A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 01, 2010
A giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha is seen in Guatemala City May 31, 2010.
Close
4 / 22
Villagers stand on a crater of Mount Bromo as they wait for sunrise during the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province August 4, 2012.

Villagers stand on a crater of Mount Bromo as they wait for sunrise during the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province August 4, 2012.

Reuters / Saturday, August 04, 2012
Villagers stand on a crater of Mount Bromo as they wait for sunrise during the annual Kasada festival in Indonesia's East Java province August 4, 2012.
Close
5 / 22
Labourers carrying baskets loaded with sulphur make their way up the 656 feet deep active volcanic crater of Kawah Ijen in Indonesia's East Java province, May 26, 2010.

Labourers carrying baskets loaded with sulphur make their way up the 656 feet deep active volcanic crater of Kawah Ijen in Indonesia's East Java province, May 26, 2010.

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2010
Labourers carrying baskets loaded with sulphur make their way up the 656 feet deep active volcanic crater of Kawah Ijen in Indonesia's East Java province, May 26, 2010.
Close
6 / 22
Tourists look at the Santiago crater of the Masaya volcano, one of more the more active volcanoes located approximately12 miles south of Managua, in Nicaragua April 19, 2011.

Tourists look at the Santiago crater of the Masaya volcano, one of more the more active volcanoes located approximately12 miles south of Managua, in Nicaragua April 19, 2011.

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2011
Tourists look at the Santiago crater of the Masaya volcano, one of more the more active volcanoes located approximately12 miles south of Managua, in Nicaragua April 19, 2011.
Close
7 / 22
A aerial view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. A huge crater measuring 98 by 131 feet opened up in the middle of a residential estate.

A aerial view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. A huge crater measuring 98 by 131 feet opened up in the middle of a residential estate.

Reuters / Monday, November 01, 2010
A aerial view of a large crater that appeared in the early hours in the central German town of Schmalkalden, November 1, 2010. A huge crater measuring 98 by 131 feet opened up in the middle of a residential estate.
Close
8 / 22
Stephanie Palermo jumps into the water from a cliff at the end of a hiking trail down from the crater's rim in Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, July 18, 2010.

Stephanie Palermo jumps into the water from a cliff at the end of a hiking trail down from the crater's rim in Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, July 18, 2010.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2010
Stephanie Palermo jumps into the water from a cliff at the end of a hiking trail down from the crater's rim in Crater Lake National Park in Oregon, July 18, 2010.
Close
9 / 22
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007.

A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007.

Reuters / Monday, December 03, 2007
A giant sinkhole that swallowed several homes is seen in Guatemala City February 23, 2007.
Close
10 / 22
Men stand on the mouth of a volcanic crater to catch offerings thrown by worshipers during a ritual to mark the Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province September 15, 2008.

Men stand on the mouth of a volcanic crater to catch offerings thrown by worshipers during a ritual to mark the Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province September 15, 2008.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2008
Men stand on the mouth of a volcanic crater to catch offerings thrown by worshipers during a ritual to mark the Kasada festival at Mount Bromo in Indonesia's East Java province September 15, 2008.
Close
11 / 22
People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013.

People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013.

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2013
People stand by a recent caved-in area on a paddy field in Fukou county, Hunan province, China, January 12, 2013.
Close
12 / 22
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014.

A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014.

Reuters / Sunday, September 28, 2014
A car lies in a sinkhole in the road outside the Crimean capital Simferopol, September 28, 2014.
Close
13 / 22
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013.

People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013.

Reuters / Monday, October 28, 2013
People look at a large sinkhole on a street after a water pipe broke underneath it in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 27, 2013.
Close
14 / 22
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida August 12, 2013.

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida August 12, 2013.

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2013
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida August 12, 2013.
Close
15 / 22
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013.

A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013.

Reuters / Monday, August 05, 2013
A construction vehicle lies where it was swallowed by a sinkhole on Saint-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal, August 5, 2013.
Close
16 / 22
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio July 3, 2013.

Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio July 3, 2013.

Reuters / Thursday, July 04, 2013
Pamela Knox waits for rescue after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath her car in Toledo, Ohio July 3, 2013.
Close
17 / 22
A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010.

A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2010
A local resident throws a stone into a sinkhole near Qingquan primary school in Dachegnqiao town of Ningxiang, Hunan province, China, June 15, 2010.
Close
18 / 22
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014.

Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014
Workers stand next to a truck which is stuck in a large pit caused by a cave-in on a street in Wuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, August 14, 2014.
Close
19 / 22
A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010.

A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 02, 2010
A soldier peers over the edge of a giant sinkhole caused by the rains of Tropical Storm Agatha in Guatemala City June 2, 2010.
Close
20 / 22
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014.

A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A car that fell into a sinkhole in Holiday, Florida, November 10, 2014.
Close
21 / 22
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013.

People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013.

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
People look at a tanker after it fell into a caved-in area on a road in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, July 27, 2013.
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Dubai from above

Dubai from above

Next Slideshows

Dubai from above

Dubai from above

Aerial views of the storied emirate.

20 Nov 2014
Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014

Duchess of Alba: 1926-2014

One of Europe's wealthiest and most titled aristocrats dies aged 88.

20 Nov 2014
Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology.

20 Nov 2014
On the mats in Cuba

On the mats in Cuba

Inside a wrestling training facility for kids in Havana.

19 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures