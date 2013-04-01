Edition:
Holi festival in Utah

<p>Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Spectators watch as participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A balloon floats away as participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>A participant is covered in colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013.REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Colin Nimer (L) and his girlfriend Emily Nelson kiss during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants crowd surf, dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Yeganeh Lari holds her dog Charlie covered in colored chalk, during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants take a break during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Participants dance and throw colored chalk during the Holi Festival of Colors at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Pictures