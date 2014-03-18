Edition:
Holi, festival of colors

<p>A man reacts to colored water being splashed over him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 17, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A man reacts to colored water being splashed over him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 17, 2014. Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Babu

<p>Hindu devotees daubed in colors sit as they sing hymns during Holi celebrations at Shamlal Ji temple in Kolkata March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A Hindu woman prays while lying on the floor of a temple during Holi celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demon Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 17, 2014. Holi in Phalen starts on the first day of the full moon where a Hindu mythological story will be re-enacted to symbolize the victory of good over evil, according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Widows dance as they throw flowers into the air during Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 17, 2014. Traditionally in Hindu culture, widows are expected to renounce earthly pleasure so they do not celebrate Holi. But women at the shelter for widows, who have been abandoned by their families, celebrated the festival by throwing flowers and colored powder. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Children take part in Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A girl reacts as other girls apply colored paint on her face during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A boy daubed in colored powder reacts as other boys spray colored water on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A boy sits in a plastic container filled with colored water during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A widow throws flowers into the air during the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Students apply colored power onto their teacher's head during Holi celebrations at a school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Widows daubed in colors take part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Women, who are former scavengers, dance during the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widow's ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A girl daubed in colors takes part in the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A widow with her face smeared with colored powder watches the Holi celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International at a widows' ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Hindu priests throws colored powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Hindu devotees daubed in colors sing hymns during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Hindu priest throws colored powder at the devotees during Holi celebrations at Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply colored powder to her face during celebrations for Holi in Kolkata March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>A Hindu woman daubed in colored powder takes part in Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>People throw colored powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A man daubed in colored powder poses for a picture at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A boy sprays colored water inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Men drag a boy to the ground to cover him in red colored water during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Men daubed in colored powder shout as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A Hindu woman is seen covered with colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A woman covers her face as men throw colored powder at her during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Hindu devotee with his face daubed in colors looks on while taking part during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is seen covered with colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Hindu devotees daubed in colors gather at the Radhe-Krishna temple to celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>A boy daubed in colored powder stands inside a temple during the celebration of "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Girls covered with colored powder and water shiver from cold as they stand inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>Men shield themselves from women playfully beating them with bamboo sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. In a Holi tradition unique to Nandgaon and Barsana villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

