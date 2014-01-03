Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 3, 2014 | 4:10pm GMT

Hollande's missed handshakes

<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes Austrian President Heinz Fischer at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Austrian President Heinz Fischer at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, January 03, 2014

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Austrian President Heinz Fischer at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
1 / 5
<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, January 03, 2014

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
2 / 5
<p>France's President Francois Hollande welcomes Peru's President Ollanta Humala as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

France's President Francois Hollande welcomes Peru's President Ollanta Humala as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, January 03, 2014

France's President Francois Hollande welcomes Peru's President Ollanta Humala as he arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
3 / 5
<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, January 03, 2014

French President Francois Hollande welcomes Costa Rica's President Laura Chinchilla at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
4 / 5
<p>French President Francois Hollande welcomes South Korea's President Park Geun-hye as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

French President Francois Hollande welcomes South Korea's President Park Geun-hye as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Friday, January 03, 2014

French President Francois Hollande welcomes South Korea's President Park Geun-hye as she arrives for a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Car bomb in Beirut

Car bomb in Beirut

Next Slideshows

Car bomb in Beirut

Car bomb in Beirut

A car bomb explodes in the Hezbollah district of Beirut.

02 Jan 2014
World rings in New Year

World rings in New Year

Ushering in 2014 with fireworks and festivities around the globe.

01 Jan 2014
Stuck in Antarctica

Stuck in Antarctica

On board the Russian ship Akademik Shokalskiy, which has been stranded by a blizzard in Antarctica for over a week.

31 Dec 2013
Suicide blasts in Russia

Suicide blasts in Russia

Two deadly suicide bombings in Volgograd have killed dozens of people in 24 hours.

31 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq�s University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures