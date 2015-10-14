Edition:
Hollywood's gender pay gap

1: Jennifer Lawrence was the highest-paid actress in the world this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. In a no-holds barred attack on the Hollywood wage gap, the "Hunger Games" star said that in the past she worried about being labelled a spoiled brat when negotiating movie deals. But men do not have that problem, she said in an essay for the Lenny newsletter produced by "Girls" writer and director Lena Dunham. Lawrence, 25, who according to Forbes was the world's highest-paid film actress last year with an estimated $52 million in earnings from movies and endorsements, found out through leaked Sony Pictures emails last year that she had been paid millions less than any of her three male co-stars in the 2013 movie "American Hustle." "When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn't get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself. I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early," Lawrence wrote. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

1: Robert Downey Jr. is the world's highest paid actor last year with $80 million in earnings. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2: Scarlett Johansson earned $35.5 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2: Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan is second with $50 million. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

3: Melissa McCarthy earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

3: Vin Diesel earned $47 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

4: Chinese actress Fan Bingbing earned $21 million. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

4: Bradley Cooper earned $41.5 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

5: Jennifer Aniston earned $16.5 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5: Adam Sandler earned $41 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzouni

6: Julia Roberts earned $16 million. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

6: Tom Cruise earned $40 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

7: Angelina Jolie earned $15 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

7: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan earned $33.5 million. REUTERS/Stringer

8: Reese Witherspoon earned $15 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

8: Bollywood star Salman Khan earned $33.5 million. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

9: Anne Hathaway earned $12 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

9: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar earned $32.5 million. REUTERS/Toby Melville

10: Kristen Stewart earned $12 million. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

10: Mark Wahlberg earned $32 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

