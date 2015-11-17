Hollywood's most valuable
1: Jennifer Lawrence is the most valuable star of 2015, according to a new ranking by editors at culture and entertainment website Vulture.com. The ranking was based on a formula of numerous metrics, including box-office earnings, likability ratings...more
2: Robert Downey Jr. is second. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
3: Leonardo DiCaprio is third. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: Bradley Cooper is fourth. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
5: Dwayne Johnson is fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Tom Cruise. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
7: Hugh Jackman. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
8: Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Channing Tatum. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
10: Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
11: Chris Pratt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
12: Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
13: Matt Damon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
14: Matthew McConaughey. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: George Clooney. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
16: Brad Pitt. REUTERS/Neil Hall
17: Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
18: Liam Neeson. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
19: Ben Affleck. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
20: Chris Hemsworth. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
21: Charlize Theron. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
22: Denzel Washington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
23: Vin Diesel. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24: Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
25: Johnny Depp. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
26: Will Smith. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
27: Meryl Streep. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
28: Christian Bale. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
29: Mark Wahlberg. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
30: Kevin Hart. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Next Slideshows
Star Wars on ice
Characters from the film are carved at an ice sculpture festival in Liege, Belgium.
Chocolate fashion
Designers showcase sweet creations during a Chocolate Fashion Show.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
Backstage at Victoria's Secret
Backstage before the angels took the stage at the Victoria Secret's Fashion Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Twin church bombings in Egypt
Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.