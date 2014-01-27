Holocaust Remembrance Day

Flowers are laid at the sculpture "Trains to Life - Trains to Death" by Frank Meisler and Arie Ovadia at Friedrichstrasse train station in Berlin, January 27, 2014. The Kindertransport memorial is one of the four sculptures by Meisler to commemorate the rescue mission which helped to save lives of some 10,000 mostly Jewish children transported to Britain during Nazi era, about nine months before the outbreak of the World War Two, and to remember 1.6 million children murdered in the Holocaust. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz