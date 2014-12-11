Edition:
Holy grail of huge waves

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014. Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara scoured the world for the biggest waves to surf. He calls Portugal's Nazare coast the 'Holy Grail of huge waves'.

A surf board is seen on the air after a surfer failed to ride on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

People gather to watch a tow-in surfing session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, December 11, 2014.

Big-wave surfer Cliff Skudin of US drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 29, 2014.

Big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 29, 2014.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara rests during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013.

People take pictures of large waves at Nazare beach, December 25, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara carries his surf board after a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara enters the water during a surf session at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, January 31, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara looks at the sea with his colleague Kealii Mamala before a surf session at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 29, 2013.

Surf supporters attend a surf session of big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara at Praia do Norte in Nazare, January 31, 2013.

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, November 1, 2013.

