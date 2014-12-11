Holy grail of huge waves

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here...more

A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here in 2011.

Close