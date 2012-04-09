Ferdinand Santos, who has been acting the role of Jesus for 18 years since 1994, is pulled with a rope during Senakulo, a Lenten play that depicts events from the Old and New Testaments related to the life, sufferings, and death of Christ, in Mandaluyong City Metro Manila April 5, 2012. Filipinos observe lent in predominant Roman Catholic Philippines, performing different kinds of penitence to atone for their sins that culminates on Good Friday, re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in some parts of the country. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo