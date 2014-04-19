Two men participate in a bare-knuckle fight at a boxing ring in the village of Chivarreto, northwest of Guatemala City, April 18, 2014. Bare-knuckle fights have been held traditionally in Chivarreto on Good Friday during Holy Week for more than 100 years, and according to the communitarian authorities of Chivarreto, they are not meant to promote violence but treated as a sport that is integral to the culture of this place. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez