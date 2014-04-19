Holy Week
A participant dressed as a Roman standard bearer waits to take part in a Good Friday procession inside the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta, in Mosta, outside Valletta, Malta, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin...more
A participant dressed as a Roman standard bearer waits to take part in a Good Friday procession inside the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta, in Mosta, outside Valletta, Malta, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Worshipers attend the re-enactment of the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Worshipers attend the re-enactment of the "Stations of the Cross" during a procession on Good Friday in Ourem, central Portugal April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
The ancient Colosseum is pictured before the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in Rome April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The ancient Colosseum is pictured before the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in Rome April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Actors take part in a "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) performance, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, on Good Friday in Tanarandy, San Ignacio, Paraguay, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Actors take part in a "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) performance, which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, on Good Friday in Tanarandy, San Ignacio, Paraguay, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Nuns are pictured before Pope Francis leads a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in front of the Colosseum in Rome April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Nuns are pictured before Pope Francis leads a Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) procession during Good Friday celebrations in front of the Colosseum in Rome April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A masked man takes part in a Good Friday procession during Holy Week celebrations in Masatepe, Nicaragua, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A masked man takes part in a Good Friday procession during Holy Week celebrations in Masatepe, Nicaragua, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Two men participate in a bare-knuckle fight at a boxing ring in the village of Chivarreto, northwest of Guatemala City, April 18, 2014. Bare-knuckle fights have been held traditionally in Chivarreto on Good Friday during Holy Week for more than 100...more
Two men participate in a bare-knuckle fight at a boxing ring in the village of Chivarreto, northwest of Guatemala City, April 18, 2014. Bare-knuckle fights have been held traditionally in Chivarreto on Good Friday during Holy Week for more than 100 years, and according to the communitarian authorities of Chivarreto, they are not meant to promote violence but treated as a sport that is integral to the culture of this place. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A hooded penitent whispers to his partner before taking part in a Good Friday procession outside the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta, in Mosta, outside Valletta, Malta, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin...more
A hooded penitent whispers to his partner before taking part in a Good Friday procession outside the Church of the Assumption of Our Lady, commonly known as the Rotunda of Mosta, in Mosta, outside Valletta, Malta, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Christian worshipers carry a cross during a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Christian worshipers carry a cross during a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Pilgrims walk across a tidal causeway while carrying crosses during the final leg of the Northern Cross pilgrimage to Holy Island in Northumbria, northern England April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis
Christian worshipers hold crosses as they wait before the start of a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Christian worshipers hold crosses as they wait before the start of a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Christian worshiper holds a cross as she takes part in a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Christian worshiper holds a cross as she takes part in a procession along the Via Dolorosa on Good Friday during Holy Week in Jerusalem's Old City April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Penitent Danilo Ramos grimaces in pain as he is nailed to a wooden cross during the reenactment of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Penitent Danilo Ramos grimaces in pain as he is nailed to a wooden cross during the reenactment of the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An actor playing the role of Jesus Christ hangs from a cross during the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Holy Week at Mi Peru, a shanty town on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 17, 2014.REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An actor playing the role of Jesus Christ hangs from a cross during the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Holy Week at Mi Peru, a shanty town on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 17, 2014.REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Pilgrims attend the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Pilgrims attend the annual Good Friday "Stations of the Cross" procession at the Champs de Mars near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Christian worshippers pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Christian worshippers pray inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Two five-inch stainless steel nails pierce through the feet of a penitent during a Good Friday ritual re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Two five-inch stainless steel nails pierce through the feet of a penitent during a Good Friday ritual re-enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in San Fernando, Pampanga in northern Philippines April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre performance of "Il-Mixja" (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre performance of "Il-Mixja" (The Way) in Attard, outside Valletta, Malta, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers attend the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers attend the washing of the feet ceremony at the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014, ahead of Orthodox Easter. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Christian worshipper prays in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Christian worshipper prays in the Ethiopian section of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Spanish legionnaires stand near the statue of the Christ of Mena inside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish legionnaires stand near the statue of the Christ of Mena inside a chapel during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents of the El Perdon (Forgiveness) brotherhood hold lights as they take part in a Holy Week procession in Almeria, southeast Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla
Penitents of the El Perdon (Forgiveness) brotherhood hold lights as they take part in a Holy Week procession in Almeria, southeast Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla
A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Penitents wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Penitents wait to start the procession of the "Santisimo Cristo de la Paciencia" brotherhood in Santiago de Compostela, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Actors take part in a re-enactment of the "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross), which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Orthodox Holy Week celebrations in Bucharest April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Actors take part in a re-enactment of the "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross), which commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, during the Orthodox Holy Week celebrations in Bucharest April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Penitents of Los Estudiantes (The Students) brotherhood hold candles as they take part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penitents of Los Estudiantes (The Students) brotherhood hold candles as they take part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A member of the San Gonzalo brotherhood takes part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A member of the San Gonzalo brotherhood takes part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman and a boy look from a window as a penitent of San Gonzalo brotherhood walks past them during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman and a boy look from a window as a penitent of San Gonzalo brotherhood walks past them during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penitents of the San Gonzalo brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penitents of the San Gonzalo brotherhood take part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Men dressed in traditional Roman costumes carry a statue of Jesus Nazareno de los Milagros (Jesus of Nazareth of the Miracles), during a religious procession in the streets of downtown Guatemala City, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez more
Men dressed in traditional Roman costumes carry a statue of Jesus Nazareno de los Milagros (Jesus of Nazareth of the Miracles), during a religious procession in the streets of downtown Guatemala City, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Penitents take part in the procession of "La Sentencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Penitents take part in the procession of "La Sentencia" brotherhood during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Children take part in a religious procession to mark Palm Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Children take part in a religious procession to mark Palm Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, Belarus, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmiany, Belarus, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Penitents of the "Sant Jeroni" brotherhood take part in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Penitents of the "Sant Jeroni" brotherhood take part in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Next Slideshows
New York Auto Show
New looks and designs at the New York International Auto Show.
El Diablo's bicycles
The two-wheeled creations of Didi Senft, who is a fixture at sporting events in his red devil costume.
Rob Ford for mayor
Toronto mayor Rob Ford at his campaign for re-election launch party.
Distant planets
For the first time, scientists have found an Earth-sized world orbiting in a life-friendly zone around a distant star.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.