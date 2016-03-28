Holy Week
Actors are seen on crosses during a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at the slum of Petare in Caracas, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Men throw water on a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Szenna, Hungary, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Penitents take part in the procession of the "Nuestra Senora del Amor Hermoso" brotherhood during Holy Week in Pontevedra, Spain, March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Two sisters wait to sit on a donkey before joining in the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession during Holy Week at Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portugal March 27, 2016. Women ride on donkeys during the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession, that has been held annually...more
Catholics move a statue as they participate in an Easter Sunday procession through the streets of Tegucigalpa, Honduras March 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Actors portraying Jesus Christ and Roman soldiers perform during a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday at the slum of Petare in Caracas March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A Catholic priest and believers take part in a service on the eve of Easter Sunday in the village of Ragotna, Belarus, March 26, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Masked penitents carry thorny boughs on their shoulders during a procession, as part of Holy Week celebrations, through the streets of Taxco, in the Mexican state of Guerrero March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
David, 6, a penitent boy of the San Bernardo brotherhood poses before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Girls play before the start of the 'Madre del Mayor Dolor' procession during the Holy Week in Pontevedra, northern Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Spanish legionnaires sing an anthem as they carry a statue of the Christ of Mena outside a church during a ceremony before they take part in the "Mena" brotherhood procession in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents of the "Cristo de las Injurias" brotherhood take part in the "Procesion del Silencio" (Silence Procession) during Holy Week in Zamora, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
An actor portraying the crucified Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street-theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, in the grounds of Mount Carmel Mental Hospital in Attard,...more
Catholics carry a statue of Jesus Nazareno in a procession known as "Jesus Nazareno of the tapes" during Holy Week in Cot de Cartago, Costa Rica. People tie ribbons to the statue to symbolize promises they make to Jesus. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Penitents of Rocio brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents of San Esteban brotherhood pose before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A penitent of the San Bernardo brotherhood takes part in a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penitents take part in the "Virgen de la Esperanza" brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Zamora, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A member of the Brotherhood of Gentlemen Legionnaires of Asturias feeds its mascot after the governing body of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood decided that penance could not be carried out in the streets due to rain on Palm Sunday in Oviedo, northern...more
A penitent of the "Los Cartujos" brotherhood checks his mobile phone as he takes part in a Palm Sunday procession at the start of Holy Week in Palma de Mallorca, on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Actors take part in a re-enactment during a Holy Week procession to prepare for Good Friday celebration in Luque city, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Young penitents take part in the "Jesus el Pobre" brotherhood procession during Holy Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Penitents of Rocio brotherhood wait inside a church before they take part in a procession during Holy Week in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood make their penance during a Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penitents of Los Negritos brotherhood wait before the start of Holy Week procession in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Next Slideshows
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
The gauchos of Uruguay
All Easter week gauchos converge on Montevideo to compete for the best rider.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan.
Tokyo nights
Life after dark in the Japanese metropolis.
MORE IN PICTURES
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Meet Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.
Commes Des Garcons at the Met
The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.
May Day rallies
May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.
Pictures of the month: April
Our top photos from the past month.
Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border
Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.