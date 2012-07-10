Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 10, 2012 | 3:50am BST

Home Run Derby

<p>American League All-Star Joe Nathan of the Texas Rangers holds his son as they watch the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Star Joe Nathan of the Texas Rangers holds his son as they watch the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Joe Nathan of the Texas Rangers holds his son as they watch the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
1 / 22
<p>The sons of American League All-Stars Prince Fielder of the Detroit Tigers and David Ortiz of the Boston Bruins play before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

The sons of American League All-Stars Prince Fielder of the Detroit Tigers and David Ortiz of the Boston Bruins play before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

The sons of American League All-Stars Prince Fielder of the Detroit Tigers and David Ortiz of the Boston Bruins play before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
2 / 22
<p>Fans line up to attend the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

Fans line up to attend the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Fans line up to attend the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
3 / 22
<p>American League All-Star Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers throws in the outfield before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Star Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers throws in the outfield before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers throws in the outfield before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
4 / 22
<p>American League All-Stars David Ortiz (C) of the Boston Red Sox walks with his son along with Felix Hernandez (L) of the Seattle Mariners before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Stars David Ortiz (C) of the Boston Red Sox walks with his son along with Felix Hernandez (L) of the Seattle Mariners before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012....more

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Stars David Ortiz (C) of the Boston Red Sox walks with his son along with Felix Hernandez (L) of the Seattle Mariners before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
5 / 22
<p>National League All-Star Chipper Jones runs with his children before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

National League All-Star Chipper Jones runs with his children before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

National League All-Star Chipper Jones runs with his children before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
6 / 22
<p>Baseball fan Jean Carrino screams during batting practice before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

Baseball fan Jean Carrino screams during batting practice before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Baseball fan Jean Carrino screams during batting practice before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
7 / 22
<p>American League All-Star Prince Fielder of the Detroit Tigers gestures before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Star Prince Fielder of the Detroit Tigers gestures before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Prince Fielder of the Detroit Tigers gestures before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
8 / 22
<p>American League All-Star Derek Jeter (R) of the New York Yankees jokes with fellow All-Stars before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Star Derek Jeter (R) of the New York Yankees jokes with fellow All-Stars before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Derek Jeter (R) of the New York Yankees jokes with fellow All-Stars before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
9 / 22
<p>American League All-Star Curtis Granderson of the New York Yankees tosses his glove before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Star Curtis Granderson of the New York Yankees tosses his glove before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Curtis Granderson of the New York Yankees tosses his glove before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
10 / 22
<p>Fans wait for balls during batting practice at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard</p>

Fans wait for balls during batting practice at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Fans wait for balls during batting practice at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
11 / 22
<p>National League All-Stars Melky Cabrera (C) of the San Fransisco Giants stretches withe Starlin Castro (L) of the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

National League All-Stars Melky Cabrera (C) of the San Fransisco Giants stretches withe Starlin Castro (L) of the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City,...more

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

National League All-Stars Melky Cabrera (C) of the San Fransisco Giants stretches withe Starlin Castro (L) of the Chicago Cubs and Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
12 / 22
<p>American League All-Star Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins shakes hands with retired Kansas City Royals groundskeeper George Toma (R) before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

American League All-Star Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins shakes hands with retired Kansas City Royals groundskeeper George Toma (R) before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave...more

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins shakes hands with retired Kansas City Royals groundskeeper George Toma (R) before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
13 / 22
<p>American League All-Star C.J. Wilson of the Los Angeles Angels holds a camera during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Star C.J. Wilson of the Los Angeles Angels holds a camera during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star C.J. Wilson of the Los Angeles Angels holds a camera during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
14 / 22
<p>Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson acknowledges the crowd at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson acknowledges the crowd at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson acknowledges the crowd at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
15 / 22
<p>American League All-Star, Detroit Tiger's Miguel Cabrera's eleven month old son during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Star, Detroit Tiger's Miguel Cabrera's eleven month old son during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star, Detroit Tiger's Miguel Cabrera's eleven month old son during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
16 / 22
<p>American League All-Star Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers holds his child and checks his phone during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Star Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers holds his child and checks his phone during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers holds his child and checks his phone during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
17 / 22
<p>American League All-Star Mark Trumbo of the Los Angeles Angels hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

American League All-Star Mark Trumbo of the Los Angeles Angels hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Mark Trumbo of the Los Angeles Angels hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
18 / 22
<p>American League All-Star Prince Fielder of the Detroit TIgers hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

American League All-Star Prince Fielder of the Detroit TIgers hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Prince Fielder of the Detroit TIgers hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Close
19 / 22
<p>American League All-Star Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers walks in from the outfield before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Star Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers walks in from the outfield before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers walks in from the outfield before the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
20 / 22
<p>National League All-Star Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

National League All-Star Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

National League All-Star Andrew McCutchen of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
21 / 22
<p>American League All-Star Robinson Cano of the New York Yankees fails to hit a home run during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

American League All-Star Robinson Cano of the New York Yankees fails to hit a home run during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

American League All-Star Robinson Cano of the New York Yankees fails to hit a home run during the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Missouri, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections