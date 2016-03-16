Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 16, 2016 | 5:05pm GMT

Home sweet subterranean home

Manuel Barrantes shows part of a collection of old things in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica March 14, 2016. Barrantes started digging through red soil and volcanic rock on his farm 12 years ago to build his subterranean house, between 15 and 63 feet (4.57 and 19.2m) underground. The dwelling, which Barrantes says provides a peaceful and comfortable home for him and his family away from noise pollution and the effects of climate change, now covers about 2,000 square feet (185.8 square metres). REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Manuel Barrantes shows part of a collection of old things in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica March 14, 2016. Barrantes started digging through red soil and volcanic rock on his farm 12...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Manuel Barrantes shows part of a collection of old things in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica March 14, 2016. Barrantes started digging through red soil and volcanic rock on his farm 12 years ago to build his subterranean house, between 15 and 63 feet (4.57 and 19.2m) underground. The dwelling, which Barrantes says provides a peaceful and comfortable home for him and his family away from noise pollution and the effects of climate change, now covers about 2,000 square feet (185.8 square metres). REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
1 / 13
Lidieth Barrantes and her daughter walk in a hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Lidieth Barrantes and her daughter walk in a hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Lidieth Barrantes and her daughter walk in a hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
2 / 13
Manuel Barrantes shaves in a bathroom of his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Manuel Barrantes shaves in a bathroom of his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Manuel Barrantes shaves in a bathroom of his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
3 / 13
A collection of old things and a bedroom are pictured in the house built by Manuel Barrantes underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A collection of old things and a bedroom are pictured in the house built by Manuel Barrantes underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A collection of old things and a bedroom are pictured in the house built by Manuel Barrantes underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
4 / 13
Family members of Manuel Barrantes sit together in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Family members of Manuel Barrantes sit together in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Family members of Manuel Barrantes sit together in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
5 / 13
Lidieth Barrantes reads a book in one of the rooms of the house that her father built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Lidieth Barrantes reads a book in one of the rooms of the house that her father built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Lidieth Barrantes reads a book in one of the rooms of the house that her father built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
6 / 13
Cristal Barrantes makes a bed in her bedroom at the house that her husband Manuel Barrantes built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Cristal Barrantes makes a bed in her bedroom at the house that her husband Manuel Barrantes built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Cristal Barrantes makes a bed in her bedroom at the house that her husband Manuel Barrantes built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
7 / 13
A hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes is pictured in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes is pictured in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes is pictured in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
8 / 13
A figure of a skeleton is seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

A figure of a skeleton is seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A figure of a skeleton is seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
9 / 13
Characters from the cartoon "The Flintstones" are seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Characters from the cartoon "The Flintstones" are seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Characters from the cartoon "The Flintstones" are seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
10 / 13
Manuel Barrantes digs underground, as he continues to expand his house in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Manuel Barrantes digs underground, as he continues to expand his house in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Manuel Barrantes digs underground, as he continues to expand his house in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
11 / 13
Manuel Barrantes leaves his home that built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Manuel Barrantes leaves his home that built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Manuel Barrantes leaves his home that built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
12 / 13
Manuel Barrantes enters his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Manuel Barrantes enters his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Manuel Barrantes enters his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Burundi: The world's unhappiest place

Burundi: The world's unhappiest place

Next Slideshows

Burundi: The world's unhappiest place

Burundi: The world's unhappiest place

Behind Syria, Afghanistan and seven other sub-Saharan countries, Burundi ranked as the least happy place on earth to live, according to a SDSN report.

16 Mar 2016
Primary Day

Primary Day

Five states, including crucial Florida and Ohio, pick their presidential candidates.

16 Mar 2016
Candidate Kasich

Candidate Kasich

Republican candidate John Kasich takes his home state of Ohio to add to his delegate haul.

16 Mar 2016
Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Hundreds of migrants return to a transit camp in northern Greece after Macedonian authorities blocked their attempt to cross the border.

16 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures