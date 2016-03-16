Home sweet subterranean home
Manuel Barrantes shows part of a collection of old things in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon, Costa Rica March 14, 2016. Barrantes started digging through red soil and volcanic rock on his farm 12...more
Lidieth Barrantes and her daughter walk in a hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Manuel Barrantes shaves in a bathroom of his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A collection of old things and a bedroom are pictured in the house built by Manuel Barrantes underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Family members of Manuel Barrantes sit together in one of the rooms of the house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Lidieth Barrantes reads a book in one of the rooms of the house that her father built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Cristal Barrantes makes a bed in her bedroom at the house that her husband Manuel Barrantes built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A hallway of a house built underground by Manuel Barrantes is pictured in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A figure of a skeleton is seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Characters from the cartoon "The Flintstones" are seen painted in a hallway of the house built underground by Manuel Barrantes in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Manuel Barrantes digs underground, as he continues to expand his house in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Manuel Barrantes leaves his home that built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Manuel Barrantes enters his house he built underground in San Isidro de Perez Zeledon March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Next Slideshows
Burundi: The world's unhappiest place
Behind Syria, Afghanistan and seven other sub-Saharan countries, Burundi ranked as the least happy place on earth to live, according to a SDSN report.
Primary Day
Five states, including crucial Florida and Ohio, pick their presidential candidates.
Candidate Kasich
Republican candidate John Kasich takes his home state of Ohio to add to his delegate haul.
Denied at the border
Hundreds of migrants return to a transit camp in northern Greece after Macedonian authorities blocked their attempt to cross the border.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.