Hong Kong clashes continue
Police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer yells at protesters to move away from the road as they try to block an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters face police using umbrellas as protection for pepper spray at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers try to disperse the crowd at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police use pepper spray as they clash with pro-democracy protesters at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters block the entrance of the police headquarters at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers try to disperse the crowd at an area near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong early October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer points pepper spray at pro-democracy protesters as he tries to remove them from a road near the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 16 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester cries as he holds a placard with photos of Ken Tsang Kin-chiu, an hospitalized protester, during a rally in front of the police headquarters of Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters block a street at the entrance of police headquarters at Wan Chai district in Hong Kong October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester stands in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters lay bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester walks in between bricks inside a vehicle tunnel to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong early October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester gestures to police as they retreat after confronting protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters build a barricade near the government headquarters in Hong Kong late October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters put bricks on the road to block traffic leading to the financial Central district near the government headquarters in Hong Kong late October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A pro-democracy protester faces a police cordon as they continue to block an area outside of the government headquarters building in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police remove a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A crane removes an umbrella at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A police officer removes a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters carry metal fences as they try to block an avenue outside the government office in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An artist paints a picture of the protest site in front of the the government headquarters building as pro-democracy protesters continue blocking the surrounding areas in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Pro-democracy protesters tie umbrellas to a barricade at the Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A pro-democracy protester meditates on an occupied bridge leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Police officers join hands to form a barrier next to the word "Umbrella" written in chalk at the main protest site in Admiralty in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police remove a barricade left by pro-democracy protesters on a main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Police remove a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A police officer removes a tent that was part of a barricade at a protest site in Admiralty near the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
