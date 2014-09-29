Hong Kong demands democracy
A protester raises his arms as police officers try to disperse the crowd near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester with his face covered with plastic wrap to protect himself from tear gas, stands as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A photojournalist takes a rest as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police leave an area in front of the government headquarters as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters take pictures with their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester waves a Hong Kong flag during a rally as they block the main road to the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014....more
Hundreds of protesters block traffic on Nathan Road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Protesters block the main road to the financial Central district (background) in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester sits on a chair as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers sleep as protesters (not pictured) block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police stand guard at Central in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters, after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police walk in between tear gas to disperse protesters after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police patrol as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district (at background) outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester sits as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters disperse as riot police fire teargas after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot policemen with tear gas launchers stand guard as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas face pepper spray from riot police, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014....more
Tens of thousands of protesters block traffic on the main road leading to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy student stands on railings during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, as riot police stand guard, early September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man paints the scene of protesters and riot police during a rally attended by thousands in front of the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters rest on girders near a construction site during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong early September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters hold up signs during an evening rally attended by thousands in front of the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester reacts as she is dragged away by police after storming in government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A policeman reacts during a confrontation with protesters at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester receives help after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the police, following a rally for the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester wearing rudimentary protection against pepper spray is pictured during a confrontation with the police, after a rally for the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. ...more
A protester receives help after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the police, following a rally for the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
