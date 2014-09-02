Edition:
Hong Kong democracy protests

A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Pro-democracy lawmakers hold up a banner and signs during a protest as Li Fei (seen on screen), deputy general secretary of the National People's Congress standing committee, speaks during a briefing session in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. The signs read, "shameful". REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy lawmakers hold up a banner and signs during a protest as Li Fei (seen on screen), deputy general secretary of the National People's Congress standing committee, speaks during a briefing session in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. The signs read, "shameful". REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters switch on their mobile phones during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy protesters switch on their mobile phones during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy activists clash with the police during a protest outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy activists clash with the police during a protest outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy activist carrying a flag against China's Communist Party runs across a road outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy activist carrying a flag against China's Communist Party runs across a road outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy activist is detained by the police during a confrontation outside the hotel where China's National People's Congress Standing Committee Deputy General Secretary Li Fei is staying, in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is dragged away by security guards as he protests against Li Fei, deputy general secretary of the National People's Congress standing committee, who is speaking at a briefing session in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung is dragged away by security guards as he protests against Li Fei, deputy general secretary of the National People's Congress standing committee, who is speaking at a briefing session in Hong Kong September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters hold up their mobile phones during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. The skyscraper, the International Commerce Centre (ICC), is lit up with: "Love, Hong Kong". REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters hold up their mobile phones during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. The skyscraper, the International Commerce Centre (ICC), is lit up with: "Love, Hong Kong". REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters shout slogans during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy protesters shout slogans during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters attend a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy protesters attend a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-Beijing protesters take part in a rally with Chinese national flag to support Beijing in exercising decisive action outside the Chief Executive's Office in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-Beijing protesters take part in a rally with Chinese national flag to support Beijing in exercising decisive action outside the Chief Executive's Office in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester carries a placard which reads "Communist Party, you lie!" as he sits with other protesters during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A pro-democracy protester carries a placard which reads "Communist Party, you lie!" as he sits with other protesters during a campaign to kick off the Occupy Central civil disobedience event in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-Beijing protesters take part in a rally to support Beijing in exercising decisive action outside the Chief Executive's Office in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-Beijing protesters take part in a rally to support Beijing in exercising decisive action outside the Chief Executive's Office in Hong Kong August 31, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
