Pictures | Wed Jan 18, 2012 | 6:00pm GMT

Hong Kong fashion

<p>A model presents a creation from Modessa Couture during its 'Shimmering Reflectionzs' show on the second day of Hong Kong Fashion Week Fall/Winter January 17, 2012. Hong Kong Fashion Week, which lasts till January 19, features about 1,900 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions, according to the media release. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Modessa Couture during its 'Shimmering Reflectionzs' show on the second day of Hong Kong Fashion Week Fall/Winter January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Models present creations by Hong Kong's designer Eliza Yeung as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Models present creations by Hong Kong's designer Eliza Yeung as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Modessa Couture during its 'Shimmering Reflectionzs' show on the second day of Hong Kong Fashion Week Fall/Winter January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from Modessa Couture during its 'Shimmering Reflectionzs' show on the second day of Hong Kong Fashion Week Fall/Winter January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Himkala Limbu Fall/Winter 2012 collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by designer Tran Thuong Huyen as part of his Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the brand Mondovi by designer Do Do Leung of Hong Kong as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Marilena Vlataki during Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2012 in Hong Kong January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Marilena Vlataki during Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2012 January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the brand Mondovi by designer Do Do Leung of Hong Kong as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Models present swimwear and lingerie of the Fall/Winter collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Models present a creation from the brand Pinnacle by designer Shruti Sancheti of India as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the brand Mondovi by designer Do Do Leung of Hong Kong as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Marilena Vlataki during Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2012 in Hong Kong January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the Himkala Limbu Fall/Winter 2012 collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Models present creations from Modessa Couture during its 'Shimmering Reflectionzs' show on the second day of Hong Kong Fashion Week Fall/Winter January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model (R) presents a creation from the brand Mondovi by designer Do Do Leung of Hong Kong as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>A model presents a creation from the brand Mondovi by designer Do Do Leung of Hong Kong as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

