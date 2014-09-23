Hong Kong students demand democracy
Students and teachers attend a rally during the class boycott at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
University students chant slogans at the Chinese University of Hong Kong as they boycott classes in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Students rush to meet Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying as he stepped out to meet the crowd at government headquarters in Hong Kong September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police stop student protesters as they rush to meet Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying at government headquarters in Hong Kong September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Students attend a rally in the evening in front of the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 23, 2014, on the second day of a week-long boycott of classes to demand for greater democracy in the territory. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Kevin Leung, a 16-year-old secondary school student, attends a rally on the second day of a week-long boycott of classes to demand greater democracy in Hong Kong September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Student representatives from various universities carry a banner during a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An supporter reacts as students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Students from various universities chant slogans at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Students from various universities take part in a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Students from various universities clench their fists during a demonstration at the Chinese University in Hong Kong September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
