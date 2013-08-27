Honoring an Amazon chief
Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honored their late cacique (chief) Atamai, who died in 2012, for his work creating the Xingu Park and his important contribution in facilitating communication between white Brazilians and Indians. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Waura Indians participate in the fire ritual during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Waura Indians participate in the fire ritual during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Waura Indian leans on the wing of a small plane during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Waura Indian man paints his face to participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Waura Indian man washes his face next to a satellite dish, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Waura Indian man walks during a dust storm during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Waura Indian men decorate tree trunks that represent distinguished people who have recently died, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Waura Indian girl holds a pet monkey during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Waura Indian woman watches the activities of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Waura Indian weaves during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Waura Indian man paints his face to participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Waura Indians participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Waura Indian men carry a tree trunk that represents a distinguished person who has recently died, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Waura Indian walks in the village during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Waura Indian men wait outside a hut for the start of the ceremonies of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A Waura Indian woman and child walk in front of a vehicle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
