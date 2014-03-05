Edition:
Hope for a green China

<p>A statue of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen in front of buildings during a hazy day in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China May 7, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A worker examines the solar panels on the roof of a residential building in Yichang, Hubei province September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A construction site is seen near wind turbines for generating electricity, at a wind farm in Guazhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Men work on a Skoda Green E Line car during the 14th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Vehicles drive on the Third Ring Road on a very hazy winter day in Beijing January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Journalists take pictures as the Three Gorges Dam discharges water to lower the level in its reservoir in Yichang, Hubei province July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A worker walks past the shell of a wind turbine tower in the assembly workshop of the Guodian United Power Technology Company, at the city of Baoding, Hebei Province June 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. REUTERS</p>

<p>A laborer builds components of wind turbines at a wind power equipment factory in Zouping, Shandong province May 18, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A wind turbine is seen near a gate of the ancient city of Wushu in Diaobingshan, Liaoning province January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li</p>

<p>A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Employees work on a pylon in Chuzhou, Anhui province, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Fishermen row a boat in the algae-filled Chaohu Lake in Hefei, Anhui province, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jianan Yu</p>

<p>Employees measure the aging levels of low energy consumption (LED) light bulbs at a factory in Nanjing, Jiangsu province May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Yong</p>

<p>A view of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Wind turbines used to generate electricity are seen at a wind farm in Guazhou, Gansu Province September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A glove lies on the ground at an abandon farm, near the dried up Shiyang river on the outskirts of Minqin town, Gansu province September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Ships sail on the Yangtze River near Badong, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion last week in Qingdao, Shandong province November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A worker inspects solar panels at a solar farm in Dunhuang, Gansu Province September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Miners work underground in the Sima coal mine near the city of Changzhi, China's Shanxi province, May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

<p>A woman wearing a mask rides her bicycle along a street on a hazy morning in Beijing, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A man looks at the Pudong financial district of Shanghai November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Trending Collections

Pictures