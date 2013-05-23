Horse-assisted therapy
A handicapped child embraces a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. The Mexico City's Minister of Public Security (SSPDF) runs a free equine-assisted therapy program to help hundreds...more
A handicapped child embraces a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. The Mexico City's Minister of Public Security (SSPDF) runs a free equine-assisted therapy program to help hundreds of children with autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, stroke, emotional disturbances, eating disorders and substance abuse, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer holds a child as he plays a trumpet during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer holds a child as he plays a trumpet during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A handicapped girl holds a ball to her forehead during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A handicapped girl holds a ball to her forehead during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man holds his handicapped son after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man holds his handicapped son after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A handicapped girl is helped by her father (R) and mounted police officers to get off a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A handicapped girl is helped by her father (R) and mounted police officers to get off a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer holds a girl playing with balls during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer holds a girl playing with balls during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer holds a handicapped girl during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer holds a handicapped girl during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer shows a child how to do an exercise during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer shows a child how to do an exercise during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A handicapped girl rides a horse during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A handicapped girl rides a horse during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer holds a handicapped boy during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer holds a handicapped boy during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer holds a handicapped child during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A mounted police officer holds a handicapped child during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A handicapped girl attends a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A handicapped girl attends a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man holds her daughter as they wait for a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A man holds her daughter as they wait for a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A father holds his son while waiting for his session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A father holds his son while waiting for his session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A girl looks at a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A girl looks at a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A handicapped child touches the head of a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A handicapped child touches the head of a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Next Slideshows
Ultra-Orthodox wedding extravaganza
A wedding unites two Hasidic dynasties in Jerusalem.
Brazil monks' message of humility
A religious fraternity in Rio considers the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, a confirmation of their...
Salvaging belongings amid rubble
Oklahoma residents pick through their shattered homes.
Chelsea Flower Show
Royalty and gnomes at the 100th annual Chelsea Flower Show.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.