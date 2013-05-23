Edition:
Horse-assisted therapy

<p>A handicapped child embraces a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. The Mexico City's Minister of Public Security (SSPDF) runs a free equine-assisted therapy program to help hundreds of children with autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, stroke, emotional disturbances, eating disorders and substance abuse, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A handicapped child embraces a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. The Mexico City's Minister of Public Security (SSPDF) runs a free equine-assisted therapy program to help hundreds of children with autism, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, stroke, emotional disturbances, eating disorders and substance abuse, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A mounted police officer holds a child as he plays a trumpet during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A mounted police officer holds a child as he plays a trumpet during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A handicapped girl holds a ball to her forehead during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A handicapped girl holds a ball to her forehead during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A man holds his handicapped son after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A man holds his handicapped son after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A handicapped girl is helped by her father (R) and mounted police officers to get off a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A handicapped girl is helped by her father (R) and mounted police officers to get off a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A mounted police officer holds a girl playing with balls during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A mounted police officer holds a girl playing with balls during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A mounted police officer holds a handicapped girl during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A mounted police officer holds a handicapped girl during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A mounted police officer shows a child how to do an exercise during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A mounted police officer shows a child how to do an exercise during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A handicapped girl rides a horse during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A handicapped girl rides a horse during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A mounted police officer holds a handicapped boy during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A mounted police officer holds a handicapped boy during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A mounted police officer holds a handicapped child during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A mounted police officer holds a handicapped child during a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A handicapped girl attends a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A handicapped girl attends a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A man holds her daughter as they wait for a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A man holds her daughter as they wait for a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A father holds his son while waiting for his session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A father holds his son while waiting for his session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A girl looks at a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A girl looks at a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>A handicapped child touches the head of a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

A handicapped child touches the head of a horse after a session of equine-assisted therapy at the Mounted Police Unit in Mexico City May 16, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

