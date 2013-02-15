Horse meat scandal

George Bandea, 63, looks at his horse in his yard in Ucea de Jos, 260 km (162 miles) northwest of Bucharest February 12, 2013. Millions of subsistence farmers in Romania, the European Union's second-poorest country, will have no choice but to sell their horses to the slaughterhouse when the animals can no longer plough their land. After slaughter, some of Romania's horses, the only option for the many farmers who can't afford a tractor, have found their way across Europe, through processors and middlemen and finally into frozen meals masquerading as beef. However some of Romania's farmers, including Bandea, are distressed at the thought of their animal becoming someone's dinner. Bandea, who has a three-year-old horse that pulls his plough and cart, said working with his horse is like working with a kid and would be unable to sell it to a slaughterhouse to be killed when it reaches the age of 10. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel