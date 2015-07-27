Edition:
Horses on high

Participants wrestle while riding horses during the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range, some 3500 metres (11483 feet) above sea level, in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. . REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

People gather before the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A man and a woman take part in the "Kyz Kuumai", or girl-chasing, competition during the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

People stand at a traditional settlement set up during the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Participants wrestle while riding horses during the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

People gather at a traditional settlement set up during the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

People gather before the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A woman milks a female yak as its calf stands nearby at a cattle camp near the settlement of Sary Mogol in the Alaisky district of the Osh region, Kyrgyzstan, July 24, 2015. Female yaks give milk only if their calves are nearby, according to local residents. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Participants wrestle while riding yaks during the Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul lake in the Chon Alai mountain range in the Osh region of Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Participants wrestle while riding yaks during Kyrgyz national horse games and festival near the Tulpar-Kul in the Chon Alai range, Osh region, Kyrgyzstan, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

