Horsing around in Appleby

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Members of the traveller community watch as horses are ridden along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A Member of the traveller community with a horse themed tattoo watches as people wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A members of the traveller community leads his horse as it pulls a traditional caravan during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Members of the traveller community ride a horse drawn buggy during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A member of the traveller community washes her horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A member of the traveller community rides a horse along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A farrier shoes a horse during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A member of the traveller community sits on his horse as horses are ridden along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A member of the traveller community washes his horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

Members of the traveller community ride horse drawn buggies along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016

A member of the traveller community washes his horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Members of the traveller community ride a horse drawn buggy during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Members of the traveller community bring their horses to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Members of the traveller community stand by a horse during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN-WESTMORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN0MORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Members of the traveller community lead their horses in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN0MORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

A member of the traveller community leads his horse in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Phil Noble
APPLEBY-IN0MORLAND, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016

Members of the traveller community lead their horses in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

