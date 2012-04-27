Edition:
United Kingdom

Hostage crisis in London

Friday, April 27, 2012

Office equipment is thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, April 27, 2012

Office equipment is thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
1 / 10
Friday, April 27, 2012

Police officers stand near office equipment thrown from an office window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Friday, April 27, 2012

Police officers stand near office equipment thrown from an office window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Close
2 / 10
Friday, April 27, 2012

Armed police officers walk in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, April 27, 2012

Armed police officers walk in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
3 / 10
Friday, April 27, 2012

Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, April 27, 2012

Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
4 / 10
Friday, April 27, 2012

Office equipment lays in the street after being thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, April 27, 2012

Office equipment lays in the street after being thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
5 / 10
Friday, April 27, 2012

An armed police officer walks in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, April 27, 2012

An armed police officer walks in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
6 / 10
Friday, April 27, 2012

Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, April 27, 2012

Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
7 / 10
Friday, April 27, 2012

A police officer stands in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Friday, April 27, 2012

A police officer stands in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

Close
8 / 10
Friday, April 27, 2012

An armed police officer adjusts his mask in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, April 27, 2012

An armed police officer adjusts his mask in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
9 / 10
Friday, April 27, 2012

An armed police officer runs in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Friday, April 27, 2012

An armed police officer runs in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
10 / 10

Hostage crisis in London

Hostage crisis in London Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

The 82nd in Afghanistan

The 82nd in Afghanistan
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Friday, February 24, 2017

Inside CPAC

All Collections

Inside CPAC

Friday, February 24, 2017

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

All Collections

Fleeing Islamic State with livestock

Friday, February 24, 2017

South African mobs attack immigrants

All Collections

South African mobs attack immigrants

Friday, February 24, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 24, 2017

View More Slideshows »