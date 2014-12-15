Hostage situation in Sydney
Paramedics remove a person, with bloodstains on the blankets covering the person, on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A bouquet is pictured inside a secured area at the scene of a hostage taking at Martin Place after it ended in Sydney early December 16, 2014.
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014.
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hostages run past a police officer (C) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Women comfort each other at the site of a siege at a Sydney cafe after the siege ended, December 16, 2014.
A heavily armed policeman holds his weapon as paramedics rush towards the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A police officer assists a man with his armored suit near Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014.
Paramedics remove an injured woman on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A New South Wales police officer carries a bouquet under a police line as floral tributes are relocated during a change in police perimeter after a Sydney cafe siege ended December 16, 2014.
Two heavily armed police officers assist a hostage away from Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hostages run towards a police officer (R) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Police push back a member of the public who tried to get into a building located near the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A heavily armed police officer walks near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held,in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman is seen in a window of the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Police use a ladder to evacuate people from a building near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A woman is assisted as a group of people are evacuated by police from a building next to Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Police officers position themselves at a corner near Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
