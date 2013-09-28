Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Sep 28, 2013 | 2:00am BST

Hot Air Balloon Championships

<p>Hot air balloons are seen in a field during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. The event is a qualifier for the World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Sao Paulo in 2014. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Hot air balloons are seen in a field during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. The event is a qualifier for the World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Sao Paulo in 2014. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Saturday, September 28, 2013

Hot air balloons are seen in a field during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. The event is a qualifier for the World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Sao Paulo in 2014. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Close
1 / 5
<p>A hot air balloon soars south of High River and east of the Rocky Mountains during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

A hot air balloon soars south of High River and east of the Rocky Mountains during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Saturday, September 28, 2013

A hot air balloon soars south of High River and east of the Rocky Mountains during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Close
2 / 5
<p>A hot air balloon prepares to land in a field east of High River during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

A hot air balloon prepares to land in a field east of High River during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Saturday, September 28, 2013

A hot air balloon prepares to land in a field east of High River during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Close
3 / 5
<p>Hot air balloons land during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

Hot air balloons land during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Saturday, September 28, 2013

Hot air balloons land during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Close
4 / 5
<p>A pink elephant balloon, one of the entries in the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, lands in a field in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk</p>

A pink elephant balloon, one of the entries in the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, lands in a field in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Saturday, September 28, 2013

A pink elephant balloon, one of the entries in the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, lands in a field in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk

Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Vanishing glaciers of Peru

Vanishing glaciers of Peru

Next Slideshows

Vanishing glaciers of Peru

Vanishing glaciers of Peru

Peru is home to 71% of the world’s tropical glaciers.

27 Sep 2013
Palestinian teen wedding

Palestinian teen wedding

A 15-year-old Palestinian groom marries his 14-year-old bride in a ceremony in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza...

27 Sep 2013
Camper hotel

Camper hotel

The world's first camping trailer hostel opens in Bonn, Germany, with 15 various camping caravans in vintage style.

27 Sep 2013
Hungary for paprika

Hungary for paprika

Hungary is hoping for a return to its once booming paprika business, a powdered spice long a staple in local cooking.

26 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures