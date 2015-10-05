Hot air in Albuquerque
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day of the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons float, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch a hot air balloon gets lit by flames as it is being prepared for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons drift through the sky, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hot air balloon floats over a home, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons drift in the sky as one is lit by flame after taking off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pilot Chris Sabia works to secure the Wonder Bread hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons lift off as the sun rises over the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hot air balloon floats over the Rio Grande, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees look up as hundreds of hot air balloons are being prepared on a field before take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch and photograph as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crew member looks up as he fires flames inside a hot air balloon to lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man uses his phone to take pictures as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hot air balloon floats over a parking lot, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees are seen on a field with hot air balloons that are being prepared before take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A vendor sells souvenirs before the sun rises on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees walk underneath a guide line as hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An attendee smiles as she watches hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A launch director signals attendees to get out of the way as a hot air balloon lands on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Stripped down at Air France
An Air France executive has his shirt ripped off by angry employees after a meeting about mass job cuts.
Tension in Jerusalem
Recent weeks have seen rising tensions in the region.
Blessing of the animals
Pet owners have their animals blessed every year on the day of Saint Francis of Assisi.
French Riviera flash floods
Flash floods prompt the government to declare a natural disaster in the tourist region.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park
Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.