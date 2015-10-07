Edition:
Pictures | Wed Oct 7, 2015 | 8:05pm BST

Hot air in Albuquerque

A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015.
An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon, October 7, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon, October 7, 2015.
Attendees watch as hot air balloons lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hot air balloons lift off, October 7, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Attendees watch as hot air balloons lift off, October 7, 2015.
Hot air balloons lift off over a herd of cattle, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off over a herd of cattle, October 7, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Hot air balloons lift off over a herd of cattle, October 7, 2015.
A pilot uses burners to inflate a hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pilot uses burners to inflate a hot air balloon, October 7, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A pilot uses burners to inflate a hot air balloon, October 7, 2015.
Police officers salute as the Star Spangled Banner is played to mark the beginning of a lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers salute as the Star Spangled Banner is played to mark the beginning of a lift off, October 7, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Police officers salute as the Star Spangled Banner is played to mark the beginning of a lift off, October 7, 2015.
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.
A hot air balloon floats over a home, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A hot air balloon floats over a home, October 5, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A hot air balloon floats over a home, October 5, 2015.
Hot air balloons float, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons float, October 5, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Hot air balloons float, October 5, 2015.
Attendees watch a hot air balloon gets lit by flames as it is being prepared for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch a hot air balloon gets lit by flames as it is being prepared for take off, October 4, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Attendees watch a hot air balloon gets lit by flames as it is being prepared for take off, October 4, 2015.
Hot air balloons drift through the sky, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons drift through the sky, October 4, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Hot air balloons drift through the sky, October 4, 2015.
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A crew member prepares a hot air balloon for take off, October 4, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon for take off, October 4, 2015.
Hot air balloons drift in the sky as one is lit by flame after taking off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons drift in the sky as one is lit by flame after taking off on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Hot air balloons drift in the sky as one is lit by flame after taking off on the first day, October 3, 2015.
Pilot Chris Sabia works to secure the Wonder Bread hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pilot Chris Sabia works to secure the Wonder Bread hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Pilot Chris Sabia works to secure the Wonder Bread hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015.
Hot air balloons lift off as the sun rises over the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off as the sun rises over the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Hot air balloons lift off as the sun rises over the first day, October 3, 2015.
Attendees look up as hundreds of hot air balloons are being prepared on a field before take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees look up as hundreds of hot air balloons are being prepared on a field before take off, October 4, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Attendees look up as hundreds of hot air balloons are being prepared on a field before take off, October 4, 2015.
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.
Attendees watch and photograph as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch and photograph as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Attendees watch and photograph as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.
A crew member looks up as he fires flames inside a hot air balloon to lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A crew member looks up as he fires flames inside a hot air balloon to lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A crew member looks up as he fires flames inside a hot air balloon to lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.
Hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015.
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015.
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.
A hot air balloon floats over a parking lot, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A hot air balloon floats over a parking lot, October 4, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A hot air balloon floats over a parking lot, October 4, 2015.
A vendor sells souvenirs before the sun rises on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A vendor sells souvenirs before the sun rises on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A vendor sells souvenirs before the sun rises on the first day, October 3, 2015.
Attendees walk underneath a guide line as hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees walk underneath a guide line as hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Attendees walk underneath a guide line as hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015.
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.
An attendee smiles as she watches hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An attendee smiles as she watches hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
An attendee smiles as she watches hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015.
A launch director signals attendees to get out of the way as a hot air balloon lands on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A launch director signals attendees to get out of the way as a hot air balloon lands on the first day, October 3, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2015
A launch director signals attendees to get out of the way as a hot air balloon lands on the first day, October 3, 2015.
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015.

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015.
Pictures