Hot air in Albuquerque
A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch as hot air balloons lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons lift off over a herd of cattle, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A pilot uses burners to inflate a hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Police officers salute as the Star Spangled Banner is played to mark the beginning of a lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hot air balloon floats over a home, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons float, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch a hot air balloon gets lit by flames as it is being prepared for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons drift through the sky, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons drift in the sky as one is lit by flame after taking off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pilot Chris Sabia works to secure the Wonder Bread hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons lift off as the sun rises over the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees look up as hundreds of hot air balloons are being prepared on a field before take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch and photograph as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A crew member looks up as he fires flames inside a hot air balloon to lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A hot air balloon floats over a parking lot, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A vendor sells souvenirs before the sun rises on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees walk underneath a guide line as hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An attendee smiles as she watches hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A launch director signals attendees to get out of the way as a hot air balloon lands on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
