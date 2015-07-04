Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Jul 4, 2015 | 8:06pm BST

Hot dog eating champions

Matt Stonie consumes hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. Stonie defeated 8 time champion Joey Chestnut 62-60, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Matt Stonie consumes hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. Stonie defeated 8 time champion Joey Chestnut 62-60, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Matt Stonie consumes hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. Stonie defeated 8 time champion Joey Chestnut 62-60, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 10
Miki Sudo, winner of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in the Women's division, eats a hot dog during the competition in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. Sudo finished with a total of 38 hot dogs consumed in ten minutes. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Miki Sudo, winner of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in the Women's division, eats a hot dog during the competition in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. Sudo finished with a total of 38 hot dogs consumed in ten minutes. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Miki Sudo, winner of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in the Women's division, eats a hot dog during the competition in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. Sudo finished with a total of 38 hot dogs consumed in ten minutes. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 10
Joey Chestnut (L) and Matt Stonie (R) consume hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut (L) and Matt Stonie (R) consume hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Joey Chestnut (L) and Matt Stonie (R) consume hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 10
Joey Chestnut consumes hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. 8 time champion Joey Chestnut lost to Matt Stonie 62-60, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut consumes hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. 8 time champion Joey Chestnut lost to Matt Stonie 62-60, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Joey Chestnut consumes hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. 8 time champion Joey Chestnut lost to Matt Stonie 62-60, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 10
Joey Chestnut (L) and Matt Stonie (R) consume hot dogs as time expires to conclude the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut (L) and Matt Stonie (R) consume hot dogs as time expires to conclude the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Joey Chestnut (L) and Matt Stonie (R) consume hot dogs as time expires to conclude the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 10
Matt Stonie (R) is crowned winner of the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Matt Stonie (R) is crowned winner of the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Matt Stonie (R) is crowned winner of the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 10
Annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Matt Stonie (L) is congratulated by MC George Shea in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Matt Stonie (L) is congratulated by MC George Shea in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Matt Stonie (L) is congratulated by MC George Shea in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 10
Kevin McDonald of Jackson, New Jersey prepares sausages for Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. McDonald has been cooking the sausages for the contest since 1997 and averages 2,600 sausages cooked per year. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kevin McDonald of Jackson, New Jersey prepares sausages for Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. McDonald has been cooking the sausages for the contest since 1997 and averages 2,600 sausages cooked per year....more

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Kevin McDonald of Jackson, New Jersey prepares sausages for Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. McDonald has been cooking the sausages for the contest since 1997 and averages 2,600 sausages cooked per year. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 10
Hot dogs are seen on the stage before Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Hot dogs are seen on the stage before Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Hot dogs are seen on the stage before Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 10
Bob Spam of Bellmore, New York eats a hot dog before the commencement of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bob Spam of Bellmore, New York eats a hot dog before the commencement of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Saturday, July 04, 2015
Bob Spam of Bellmore, New York eats a hot dog before the commencement of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

Next Slideshows

Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology.

03 Jul 2015
Shrimp fishing by horse

Shrimp fishing by horse

In a tradition dating back some 500 years, Belgian shrimp fishermen use horses to catch fish along the North Sea coast.

03 Jul 2015
Paris skyscrapers

Paris skyscrapers

The skyline of the French capital will see its first modern skyscraper in more than 40 years after council approved plans for a giant triangular tower.

03 Jul 2015
Running the Palio di Siena

Running the Palio di Siena

Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner...

03 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures